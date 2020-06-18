SMALL ISLAND is Streaming Today as Part of National Theatre at Home

Small Island, adapted by Helen Edmundson and directed by Rufus Norris, is streaming for free with National Theatre at Home from 7pm UK time (2pm EST) on Thursday 18 June, until 7pm UK time (2pm EST) on Thursday 25 June 2020.

Embark on a journey from Jamaica to Britain, from the Second World War to 1948 - the year the HMT Empire Windrush docked at Tilbury, in this moving stage adaptation of Andrea Levy's Orange Prize-winning novel. Hope and humanity meet stubborn reality as Small Island traces the tangled history between Jamaica and the UK and our characters dream of a better world. Hortense yearns for a new life away from rural Jamaica, Gilbert dreams of becoming a lawyer, and Queenie longs to escape her Lincolnshire roots, in three intricately connected stories.

The production was filmed live during its sold-out run in 2019 and features a company of 40 actors, including Leah Harvey, Gershwyn Eustache Jr and Aisling Loftus.

Tune in below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You