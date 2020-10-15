SLAVE PLAY Becomes Most Tony-Nominated Play Ever
The show earned 12 nominations.
This morning, Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play made Tonys history as the most Tony-nominated play ever, with twelve nominations. Following close behind is The Inheritance, with eleven nominations.
The distinction was previous held by the 2018 revival of Angels in America, which earned eleven nominations.
Slave Play's nominated categories included: Best Play, Best Original Score, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play (2), Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play (2), Best Scenic Design of a Play, Best Costume Design of a Play, Best Lighting Design of a Play, and Best Sound Design of a Play, Best Direction of a Play.
The Old South lives on at the MacGregor Plantation - in the breeze, in the cotton fields...and in the crack of the whip. It's an antebellum fever-dream, where fear and desire entwine in the looming shadow of the Master's House. Jim trembles as Kaneisha handles melons in the cottage, Alana perspires in time with the plucking of Phillip's fiddle in the boudoir, while Dustin cowers at the heel of Gary's big, black boot in the barn. Nothing is as it seems, and yet everything is as it seems.
