SIX Partners with ROCK THE VOTE for SIXth of the Month Series

As part of the Sixth of the Month Series, Six, the Tony Award®-winning hit musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, is partnering with ROCK THE VOTE, the nonpartisan nonprofit organization dedicated to building the political power of young people, on Saturday, January 6, 2024 to mobilize theatregoers by encouraging them to check their voter registration status and register to vote!

Members of the Six company will join ROCK THE VOTE staff in Times Square to speak with theatregoers and encourage them to get involved.

At both performances on January 6, audience members will receive a Playbill insert with instructions on how to check their voter registration status, and help them register to vote if they are not already. All audience members will also receive a piece of exclusive swag to commemorate the partnership.

SIX is currently playing at Broadway’s Lena Horne Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC). Six celebrated its official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

The Broadway cast features Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard, and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Wesley Carpenter, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Sierra Fermin, Kristina Leopold, Aubrey Matalon, and Cassie Silva as Alternates.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!



SIX is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.



The New York Times says SIX “TOTALLY RULES!” (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as “Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!"



SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey(Scenic Design), Tony Award®-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is the first Original Broadway Cast Recording ever recorded live on opening night. The album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts, surpassed 6 million streams in its first month, and has been streamed over 75 million times to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award® nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album. Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT was released May 6, 2022, and is available on all streaming and digital formats, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, and more. The Original Broadway Cast Recording can be streamed and downloaded here. The physical CD is available here. Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is produced by Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Sam Featherstone, and Tom Curran.

The Boleyn tour of Six launched in Las Vegas at The Smith Center on September 20, 2022, and is playing cities throughout the US.

SIX is also currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, on tour in the UK, and at Toronto’s Royal Alexandra Theatre.

ABOUT ROCK THE VOTE

Rock the Vote is a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building the political power of young people. For over 30 years, Rock the Vote has revolutionized the way we use culture and technology to engage young people in the civic process, registering and turning out millions of young voters. Since its founding, Rock the Vote has processed over 14 million voter registrations and empowered its voters with information and resources to turn them out at more than 30 points above the national youth average with approximately 60% voting for the first time. Rock the Vote works to modernize the civic process and fights to protect young people's access to our democracy.

Learn more at rockthevote.org and follow on X, Facebook and Instagram @rockthevote and TikTok @rockthevoteofficial.



