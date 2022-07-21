SIX Announces New Queens Joining the Broadway Cast

The Broadway producers of Six, the hit musical by 2022 Tony Award winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, will welcome new queens beginning next month!

The cast will now star Bre Jackson as Catherine of Aragon, Brennyn Lark as Catherine Parr, and two new Alternates, Ayla Ciccone-Burton and Holli' Conway. The producers will also welcome back Keri René Fuller as Jane Seymour. The new Queens will begin performances on Tuesday, August 9 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC).

Joy Woods will play her final performance as Catherine Parr on Sunday, July 31. Original Broadway cast members Adrianna Hicks and Abby Mueller will play their final performance as Catherine of Aragon and Jane Seymour respectively on Sunday, August 7.

Bre Jackson (Catherine of Aragon) has appeared on Broadway in The Color Purple and The Book of Mormon. Keri René Fuller (Jane Seymour) appeared on Broadway in Jagged Little Pill and Waitress and as Grizabella in the National Tour of Cats. Brennyn Lark (Catherine Parr) has appeared in Les Miserables on Broadway and Dreamgirls in the West End. Ayla Ciccone-Burton (Alternate) appeared in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway, the Australian production of The Book of Mormon and the US National Tour of Dirty Dancing. Holli' Conway (Alternate) comes from Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway.

The Broadway cast currently features Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Joy Woods as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack and Mallory Maedke.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!





Featuring an all-woman cast and all-woman band, SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.



The New York Times says SIX "TOTALLY RULES!" (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as "Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!"



The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 million streams in its first month. The Original Broadway Cast Recording can be streamed and downloaded here.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX is produced on Broadway by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum.

SIX and The Brooks Atkinson Theatre will follow New York State, New York City and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of all actors, production staff, theatre employees, and audience members. As public health conditions and the State's guidance for performing arts and live entertainment changes, the theatre will remain flexible and adapt to applicable health protocols, such as face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection.

SIX launched the Aragon tour with a return engagement in Chicago where the show began its run at the CIBC Theatre March 29, 2022, and is now playing in Washington, DC through September 4, 2022. The Boleyn tour will launch in Las Vegas at The Smith Center from September 20 to October 2, 2022. Six is currently on-stage at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, on a UK tour, and in Melbourne on an Australia/New Zealand tour.