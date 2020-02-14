SING STREET Broadway Cast Recording Available for Pre-Order; Debut Single UP Now Available

Sony Masterworks Broadway has announced the release of Sing Street (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING), an album of music from the musical adaptation of John Carney's indie hit film. Available for preorder now, the album will be released digitally Thursday, March 26, coinciding with the show's Broadway debut at the Lyceum Theatre that same evening, with the physical CD release to follow on Friday, April 17. Featuring music and lyrics by Danny Wilson front man Gary Clark and John Carney, the album was produced by Clark and Tony and GRAMMY Award winner Martin Lowe and mixed by Dave Bascombe, a frequent collaborator to new wave titans Depeche Mode, Tears for Fears, Peter Gabriel and more. Making its debut alongside today's pre-order is the album's lead single "Up," which Entertainment Weekly describes as "an ode to how great it feels to fall in love."- listen here.

Dublin, 1982. Everyone is out of work. Thousands are seeking bluer skies across the Irish Sea. Conor and his schoolmates find an escape from their troubles by forming a band to impress a mysterious girl. With an original score that embraces the sounds of the '80s, SING STREET celebrates the thrill of rebellion, the joy of first love and the power of music.

After making its extended, sold-out world premiere at the New York Theatre Workshop this November and opening to wide critical acclaim, the Broadway-bound production SING STREET, based on John Carney's motion picture of the same name, has been brought to life by Tony Award-winning director Rebecca Taichman (Indecent), with book by Tony Award winner Enda Walsh (Lazarus), music and lyrics by Gary Clark ("Modern Love") & John Carney (Begin Again) and choreography by Obie Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge).

SING STREET on Broadway stars Max Bartos (Uncut Gems) as Darren, Brendan C. Callahan (She Loves Me) as Gary, Billy Carter (Hangmen) as Robert, Zara Devlin (Hecuba) as Raphina, Gus Halper (Ride the Cyclone) as Brendan, Jakeim Hart ("Blue Bloods") as Larry, Martin Moran (All The Rage) as Brother Baxter, Anne L. Nathan (Once) as Sandra, Johnny Newcomb (The Last Ship) as Barry, Brenock O'Connor ("Alex Rider") as Conor, Gian Perez (In the Heights) as Kevin, Sam Poon (Runaways) as Eamon, Skyler Volpe (The Hello Girls) as Anne, Amy Warren (Women of a Certain Age) as Penny, Anthony Genovesi as Declan, with off-stage covers Dashiell Eaves (A Behanding In Spokane), Ilan Eskenazi ("Iron Fist") and Michael Lepore. Additional casting for SING STREET on Broadway to be announced soon.

SING STREET features scenic & costume design by seven-time Tony Award winner Bob Crowley (An American in Paris), lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Frozen), sound design by Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award nominee Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!), video/projection design by Luke Halls (The Lehman Trilogy) & Brad Peterson (West Side Story), music supervision, orchestrations & arrangements by Tony Award winner Martin Lowe (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), with Fred Lassen (Prince of Broadway) as music director, casting by Tara Rubin Casting, with production stage manager Matt DiCarlo, and General Management by 321 Theatrical Management.

SING STREET on Broadway is produced by Barbara Broccoli, Brian Carmody, Patrick Milling Smith, Michael Wilson, Orin Wolf and Frederick Zollo. Executive Producers are Patrick Daly and Alecia Parker.

SING STREET tickets range from $49 - $199 (Including $2 facility fee). The performance schedule for SING STREET at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre is: Tuesday-Saturday at 8pm, and Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm. Please Note: There will be added performances on Monday, March 30 at 8pm, Sunday, April 12 at 3pm, and Sunday, April 19 at 6:30pm. Beginning April 21, 2020, the playing schedule for SING STREET is as follows: Tuesday-Thursday at 7pm, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm, and Sunday at 3pm.





