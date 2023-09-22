SHUCKED Cast Will Perform at a Pop Up Event This Evening

Cast members from Shucked will perform at a special event at Pop Up Grocer, in partnership with a new snack, Pipcorn.

The event, set to take place on Friday, September 22 from 4 - 6pm EST, will feature "performances, corn trivia, and prizes galore"!

Pop Up Grocer is located at 205 Bleecker Street, New York, NY.

About Shucked

With a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn, a score by Tony Award nominees and Nashville music superstars Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brienalso stars the award-winning cast of (in alphabetical order) of Outer Critics Circle Award nominee John Behlmann, Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominee Kevin Cahoon, Drama Desk Award nominee Andrew Durand, Tony Award nominee Grey Henson, Theatre World Award winner Ashley D. Kelley, Isabella McCalla, and Tony Award winner, Drama Desk Award winner, Outer Critics Circle Award winner, and Drama League Award nominee Alex Newell.

The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Nyla Sostre, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, andQuinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki Abraham, Ken Wulf Clark, Colin Cunliffe, Traci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.

The new musical was nominated for nine Tony Awards® winning Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Newell, the first time in Tony Awards history that a non-binary performer won a prize, 12 Drama Desk Awards winning Best Music for Clark and McAnally and Best Featured Performance in a Musical for Newell, seven Outer Critics Circle Awards winning for Best Book for Horn and Best Featured Performance in a Musical for Newell, and three Drama League Awards including Best Musical.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked turning Broadway on its ear and is offering a kernel of hope for our divided nation.