SCENERY Launches New Collection Created From BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

On Thursday, May 21, SCENERY will launch a new collection of accessories created from the show deck (stage floor) used in the Tony and Grammy winning Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on Broadway. Wear your own piece of Broadway, until Broadway returns. The collection will feature The Carole necklace, inspired by the necklace the character of Carole King wore in the musical, and Beautiful Bangle, both cut from the Broadway stage.

SCENERY, founded by Jennifer Kahn in 2017, creates handbags and accessories from discarded theatrical materials that are donated to the company from Broadway, National Tours and regional theatre productions. A portion of the proceeds from all sales is donated to the Theatrical Development Fund (TDF) to take students to see a Broadway or Off-Broadway show. SCENERY's handbags and bangle bracelets allow shows to live on, and give a new generation a chance to experience meaningful live theatre. SCENERY's accessories reduce waste, save art, and foster a new generation of theatre goers.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, SCENERY has been promoting theatre companies on their Instagram and Facebook accounts with direct links to the organizations to raise awareness and support for establishments on Broadway, and around the country, hit by the closure of theatres and shows. "Scenery exists because of the support of these theatres. Now it's our turn to support them by shining a light on the amazing work they are doing," shares Kahn.

After working as a stage manager for 17 years, Jennifer Kahn, (CEO and founder of SCENERY) had seen many backdrops thrown away, and in an effort to decrease theatrical waste and with the mission to make theatre accessible to everyone, SCENERY was born in 2017. The company is celebrating its third year of fashion and theatre with lines of handbags and accessories.

All SCENERY bags and accessories are handmade in the USA and include a tag that shares what production the retired material is from and the number in the collection. Since 2017, SCENERY has collected 26,381 pounds of theatrical waste, and sponsored over 797 students to see a Broadway show.

SCENERY accessories are a hit in the Broadway community, including celebrity clients and friends Billy Porter, Krysta Rodriguez, Rachel Bloom, Ashley Park, Donna Murphy, James Snyder, Alex Brightman, Courtney Reed, Kathryn Gallagher, and Donna Lynne Champlin.

To learn more about Scenery Bags, visit www.scenerybags.com

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You