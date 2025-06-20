Rialto Chatter: Is Rachel Zegler-Led EVITA Headed for A 2027 Broadway Transfer?

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With Jamie Lloyd’s radical revival of EVITA currently lighting up the stage and sidewalk in front of the London Palladium, industry chatter is intensifying around a possible 2027 Broadway transfer.

According to Baz Bamigboye of Deadline, sources close to the production are tight-lipped, but insiders suggest that aligning schedules for a New York run is already being quietly considered.

Industry whispers also suggest Zegler is being eyed for Maria in a potential Sound of Music revival at Lincoln Center, though no plans have been confirmed.

If it happens, the revival would mark Zegler’s Broadway musical debut, she previously appeared in Romeo and Juliet opposite Kit Connor in 2024.

Though a 2026 transfer is reportedly off the table due to scheduling conflicts, including Tim Rice’s upcoming Chess revival and Lloyd Webber’s work on The Jellicle Ball in New York, 2027 is looking increasingly likely.

Zegler’s turn as Eva Perón has become the hottest ticket in the West End this summer, with box office numbers climbing daily since previews began on June 14. Producers say word-of-mouth alone is fueling the surge, with the current advance already topping $9 million.

A centerpiece of the production, and a viral sensation in its own right, is Lloyd’s reimagining of “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina,” performed live by Zegler from the theater’s balcony each night. The moment has become a full-fledged public spectacle, drawing hundreds to Argyll Street nightly, with videos flooding social media feeds and crowds growing larger by the day. The song is also projected inside to the paying audience, a bold staging choice that’s sparked conversation online.