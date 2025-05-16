Reworked Pat Benatar Musical Will Hold Table Read In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A table read rumored to be called HEARTBREAKER: The Musical is set to take place in New York City on June 3. The production is a reworked version of the Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo musical previously called Invincible. The cast will be led by Eden Espinosa, John Cardoza, Madeline Brewer, and T.R. Knight, with Jordan Kai Burnett, Stephen Brower, Zachary Prince, Nicci Claspell, and Dionne Gipson behind closed doors.

After the creative direction of the 2023 Wallis production was quietly scrapped, original creator and director Bradley Bredeweg - alongside Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo - has taken back the reins.

The trio has returned to the original DNA of the immersive Romeo & Juliet-inspired rock opera that sold out nightly in Los Angeles in 2015 and 2016. In this immersive production, audiences are divided from the moment they arrive: Montague or Capulet? Choose wisely.

A wall separates the two factions. Audiences are branded by a Montague or Calulet tattoo. The story unfolds around and within the crowd. As tensions erupt, love dares to bloom between enemies - all set to a score of hits from Benatar & Giraldo, including "Love Is a Battlefield", "Heartbreaker", "Shadows of the Night", "Invincible", "Hit Me With Your Best Shot", and brand-new original tracks written exclusively for the production by Pat and Neil.

The production is repped by Max Grossman at UTA, and is rumored to have an out-of-town run in 2026, followed by an NYC debut in early 2027.