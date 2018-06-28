Review Roundup: The Muny's SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Starring Corbin Bleu

The Muny's centennial season production of Singin' in the Rain is now on stage through July 3!

Based on the famous 1952 film, Singin' in the Rain has all the makings of a Tinseltown tabloid headline-the starlet, the leading man, a love affair for the ages and the unexpected transition from the silent film era to "talkies." Known for its unforgettable hit-parade of Hollywood standards, splashy production numbers, hilarious situations and snappy dialogue, this timeless Muny favorite is sure to be a downpour of pure delight.

The exceptionally talented cast includes Corbin Bleu (Don Lockwood), Berklea Going (Kathy Selden), Jeffrey Schecter (Cosmo Brown), Megan Sikora (Lina Lamont), Jeff McCarthy (R.F. Simpson) and George Merrick (Roscoe Dexter). A sensational ensemble completes this cast, including Ward Billeisen, Patrick Blindauer, Emma Gassett, Gary Glasgow, Madison Johnson, Zachary Daniel Jones, Evan Kinnane, Debby Lennon, Dionna Thomas Littleton, Dory Lorenz, Halle Morse, Kaitlin Nelson, Lizz Picini, Jeremiah Porter, Cassie Austin Taylor, Daryl Tofa, Cayel Tregeagle and Victor Wisehart. The company is also joined by the Muny Kid and Teen youth ensembles.

An outstanding creative team leads this production with direction by Marc Bruni, choreography by Rommy Sandhu, music direction by Ben Whiteley, scenic design by Paul Tate DePoo III, costume design by Tristan Raines, lighting design by Nathan W. Scheuer, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Greg Emetaz, wig design by Leah J. Loukas and production stage management by Matthew Lacey.

Tickets are currently on sale for this historic season. In addition, Muny gift cards for the 100th season are now available online and at The Muny Box Office. For more information, visit muny.org or call (314) 361-1900.

Let's see what the critics have to say!

Darren Orf, St. Louis Mag: Between numbers the musical suffered from a comedic lull. Betty Comden and Adolph Green's words came out stale in a few scenes and didn't draw the amount of laughter they could have. The cinematic meat of the production came from vibrant, musical numbers, especially "Moses," "Good Mornin'", and of course, "Singin' in the Rain." The leading characters were all triple threats, effectively dancing, acting, and singing throughout the entire production. The audience was biting back the urge to sing-along to almost every song.

Tanya Seale, BroadwayWorld: Hollywood and Broadway star Corbin Bleu (Disney's High School Musical, among many others) performs pleasingly as Don Lockwood, his dancing energetic, and his voice smooth and pure. The audience appreciated his performance especially in "Broadway Rhythm," for which the applause was abundant. Bleu is an indisputable triple threat, and his adroit, umbrella-twirling version of "Singin' in the Rain" left everyone smiling and cheery at intermission. After all, it's what we all came to see.

