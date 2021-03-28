Review Roundup: HAMILTON Opens in Sydney, Australia - What Did the Critics Think?

Hamilton is officially open down under, in Sydney, Australia.

The cast is led by Jason Arrow as Alexander Hamilton, Chloé Zuel as Eliza Hamilton, Lyndon Watts as Aaron Burr, Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler, Matu Ngaropo as George Washington, Victory Ndukwe as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Shaka Cook as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Marty Alix as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Elandrah Eramiha as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Brent Hill as King George III.

They are joined by Kirrah Amosa, Daniel Assetta, Kyla Bartholomeusz, Isaac Bradley, Olivia Carniato, Luca Dinardo, Jeffery Duffy,Keanu Gonzalez, Winston Hillyer, Jimmie "J.J." Jeter, Julian Kuo, Iosefa Laga'aia, Stefan Lagoulis, Ashton Lash, Loredo Malcolm, Jayme Jo Massoud, James Maxfield, Callan Purcell, Zelia Rose, Tainga Savage, Jas Smith-Sua, Tigist Strode, Kim Taylor, Romina Villafranca and Zachary Webster completing the Australian company of 35 performers.

Let's see what the critics are saying...

Jade Kops, BroadwayWorld: As Alexander Hamilton, Jason Arrow delivers a strong performance that also gives Hamilton an undertone of imposter syndrome nervousness that battles with his strong beliefs at the start, allowing his character to develop over time to become more confident and forthright yet continuing to work hard to achieve his goals. Lyndon Watts expression of Aaron Burr ensures that his feelings about the outspoken Hamilton are clear in his physicality and facial expressions.

Cassie Tongue, The Guardian: There are 36 cast members on board and each of them showcase the hallmarks of Australian musical theatre: a triple-threat ensemble, a natural and shared comic shorthand that turns one-liners into singular events, and a heart-first openness that allows musical numbers to soar. Under the watchful eyes of resident director Amy Campbell, the company is so confident with time and timing that the Australian production has its own unique heartbeat, its rhythm strong and proud.

Jo Litson, Limelight: Jason Arrow plays the super-smart, articulate, driven Hamilton and gives an incredibly detailed performance. He brings less of a cocky, scrappy quality to the role than Miranda, focusing on the character's visionary intelligence and conveying quiet amusement as he ties opponents up in knots verbally. He also reveals Hamilton's emotional vulnerability when he is finally forced to slow down and face the personal pain in his life. When his wife Eliza takes his hand in an act of forgiveness after the death of their son Philip, Arrow's silent tears are incredibly touching.

John Shand, The Sydney Morning Herald: However much the story-telling fizzes and pops, it would count for nothing if it didn't hook our hearts, and it does this again and again as we share triumphs and desolation from multiple characters' viewpoints. Zuel deploys a mellifluous voice while conveying Eliza's inner core, and Akina Edmonds sparkles with vitality as her sister, Angelica. Matu Ngaropo has presence as Washington, Victory Ndukwe cuts a capering Lafayette and even more rollicking Jefferson, and Brent Hill delights amid the waspish humour of King George.

Michael Bailey, Financial Review: Chloe Zuel as Eliza Hamilton was a standout, her shiny and melismatic voice underscoring the chart-topping pop music phenomenon that Hamilton's soundtrack alone has become. Meanwhile the real-life camaraderie between Hamilton's revolutionary offsiders, John Laurens (Marty Alix), Hercules Mulligan (Shaka Cook) and Marquis De Lafayette (Victory Ndukwe) shone through.

Cassidy Knowlton, TimeOut: Jason Arrow is electrifying in the titular role, with a thousand-watt movie star smile and a cheeky self-confidence that makes the 'polymath, pain in the ass, massive pain' softer and far more charming than Miranda's acerbic turn in the role. He's perfect as the firebrand revolutionary full of ideals and ambition, and you can't help but be in his corner. But Hamilton really is a two-hander, with Hamilton's best frenemy Aaron Burr at least as large a presence as Alexander. Lyndon Watts is magnetic in the role, pulling focus in every scene he's in. He has the perfect mixture of jealousy, desperation and reckless self-aggrandisement to put real pathos into tragedy. There's gorgeous beauty in key song 'Dear Theodosia' that is genuinely moving.