Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Renée Elise Goldsberry Will Narrate New Documentary VOICE OF FREEDOM

The film documents Marian Anderson's rise as a singer and leader of the Civil Rights-era.

Feb. 1, 2021  

Renée Elise Goldsberry Will Narrate New Documentary VOICE OF FREEDOM

"Hamilton" Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry will narrate the upcoming PBS documentary about singer Marian Anderson. "Voice of Freedom" debuts February 15th at 9 p.m. ET.

The film documents the singer and Civil Rights-era icon's rise to prominence.

On Easter Sunday, 1939, contralto Marian Anderson stepped up to a microphone in front of the Lincoln Memorial. Inscribed on the walls of the monument behind her were the words "all men are created equal." Barred from performing in Constitution Hall because of her race, Anderson would sing for the American people in the open air.

Hailed as a voice that "comes around once in a hundred years" by maestros in Europe and widely celebrated by both white and black audiences at home, her fame hadn't been enough to spare her from the indignities and outright violence of racism and segregation. Voice of Freedom interweaves Anderson's rich LIFE STORY with this landmark moment in history, exploring fundamental questions about talent, race, fame, democracy, and the American soul.

Goldsberry won a Tony Award for her role of Angelica Schuyler in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton. Her other Broadway credits include work in Good People, The Color Purple, Rent, and The Lion King. On TV, she's known for roles on "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," "Altered Carbon," "Fast & Furious Spy Racers," "The Good Wife," "The Following," "Law & Order: SVU," "Masters of Sex," "Younger," and "OLTL."

Watch the trailer here:


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jonah Platt
Jonah Platt
Taylor Louderman
Taylor Louderman
Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco

Related Articles
Ariana DeBose Joins Upcoming Thriller ISS Photo

Ariana DeBose Joins Upcoming Thriller ISS

Leslie Odom Jr. Wins Spotlight Award at Palm Springs Film Festival Photo

Leslie Odom Jr. Wins Spotlight Award at Palm Springs Film Festival

Exclusive: Broken Records QuaranStreams Continues with Barbra Streisand in Concert! Photo

Exclusive: Broken Records QuaranStreams Continues with Barbra Streisand in Concert!

Boles is Deconstructing Broadways Best Songs on New TikTok Series Photo

Boles is Deconstructing Broadway's Best Songs on New TikTok Series


From This Author TV News Desk