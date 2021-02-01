Renée Elise Goldsberry Will Narrate New Documentary VOICE OF FREEDOM

"Hamilton" Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry will narrate the upcoming PBS documentary about singer Marian Anderson. "Voice of Freedom" debuts February 15th at 9 p.m. ET.

The film documents the singer and Civil Rights-era icon's rise to prominence.

On Easter Sunday, 1939, contralto Marian Anderson stepped up to a microphone in front of the Lincoln Memorial. Inscribed on the walls of the monument behind her were the words "all men are created equal." Barred from performing in Constitution Hall because of her race, Anderson would sing for the American people in the open air.

Hailed as a voice that "comes around once in a hundred years" by maestros in Europe and widely celebrated by both white and black audiences at home, her fame hadn't been enough to spare her from the indignities and outright violence of racism and segregation. Voice of Freedom interweaves Anderson's rich LIFE STORY with this landmark moment in history, exploring fundamental questions about talent, race, fame, democracy, and the American soul.

Goldsberry won a Tony Award for her role of Angelica Schuyler in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton. Her other Broadway credits include work in Good People, The Color Purple, Rent, and The Lion King. On TV, she's known for roles on "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," "Altered Carbon," "Fast & Furious Spy Racers," "The Good Wife," "The Following," "Law & Order: SVU," "Masters of Sex," "Younger," and "OLTL."

Watch the trailer here: