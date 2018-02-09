Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 2/9 - DOGFIGHT, MOTOWN, WAITRESS and More!

BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature DOGFIGHT, MOTOWN, WAITRESS and More!

Washington DC: Contributor Elliot Lanes reviews DIGGING UP DESSA at the Kennedy Center. He writes "First, there are the performances. As Dessa, Alina Collins Maldonado commands the stage. She embodies a teenager with tons of angst. The same can be said for Chris Stinson as Nilo. He is the perfect match for Maldonado's Dessa. Both characters are, as drawn, pretty grating - and Director Rives Collins does nothing to soften them - but both of the talented actors work with what they have."

Boise: Contributor Shannon Foy reviews BEER FOR BREAKFAST at Boise Little Theater! She writes "Now the rest of the audience seemed to bubble along with laughter -- remembering what it was like to dance with your girlfriend in the quad the night before graduation. Before kids and bills and high cholesterol levels gripped at you from every angle. I firmly believe that although I didn't like the script, that the target audience may enjoy it and have a fun, light-hearted time."

Japan: Contributor Mara Jill Herman reviews DOGFIGHT at Toho Stage. She writes "Birdlace's tentative heart slowly opens over the course of the night. When Rose nervously invites him home, they consummate the relationship in "Give Way." The next morning, he leaves for Vietnam where Birdlace witnesses the senseless deaths of his friends, including his closest, the two B's. The play transitions to where it began in 1967 and as a sole survivor of the trio, Birdlace's delivery of "Come Back" as a lost and broken man is impactful. He surprises Rose at the diner and the estranged lovers embrace, left to an uncertain fate."

Vancouver: Contributor Alyson Eng reviews MOTOWN at Vacounver's Victoria Theatre. She writes "Outstanding performances were made by many of the cast members including Trenyce as Diana Ross. Her impressive powerhouse vocals and overall stage presence as Diana was phenomenal. At one point in the show, she makes her way into the crowd to sing, "Reach Out and Touch (Somebody's Hand)" with some lucky members of the audience. This component of the show really connected the audience to Diana and displayed Trenyce's dedication to the fine details of her character."

New Jersey: Contributor Marina Kennedy reviews AINT MISBEHAVIN at NJPAC. She writes "The audiences at NJPAC were tapping their toes and enjoying every moment of the production that transported them to Manhattan nightclubs of yesteryear like the Cotton Club and Savoy Ballroom. The show opened with a thrilling rendition of the 1929 Fats Waller song that the show was named for,"Ain't Misbehavin". Some of our very favorites in the first act included "Honeysuckle Rose," Jitterbug Waltz," "Cash for Your Trash," and "The Joint is Jumpin'." The second act had charming and comical numbers like "Your Feets Too Big," "Fat and Greasy," along with moving selections that included "Black and Blue." The show also had vibrant dance numbers like "Jitterbug Waltz" and "The Viper's Drag."

Buffalo: Contributor Michael Rabice reviews WAITRESS at Shea's Buffalo. He writes "The book by Jessie Nelson is served well by swift direction by superstar Broadway Director Diane Paulus- who has helmed such successes as PIPPIN and PORGY AND BESS. Paulus propels the action with cinematic flare, gliding scenes on and off stage, never allowing the story to waver. The idea of a small community diner is emphasized by having the band onstage with the ensemble. They are used not only as chorus, but as backup singers who clap along propelling the drama and boosting the power of some of Bareille's writing."

San Diego: Contributor E.H. Reiter reviews VIETFONE at San Diego Rep. She writes "With an expansive cast of characters and events from relatives left in Vietnam, hippies, an American soldier, time shifts, and those aforementioned ninjas, there is a lot going on here. It can at times feel a bit like an "everything but the kitchen sink" kind of sprawling plot and tone (exactly the same problem Marvel movies tend to have come to think of it....). While the rap is a nice additional unconventional touch, it doesn't always illuminate inner thoughts so much as repeat what dialogue has already explained."