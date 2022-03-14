ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: LIVE (VOLUME 1) Now Available

The PATH Fund Inc. announced today the release of Rockers On Broadway: Live (Volume 1), an album of the best live performances from Rockers On Broadway concerts over the past 28 years. Featuring incredible vocals from a variety of Tony and Grammy Award-winning artists performing 12 chart-topping hit songs, Rockers On Broadway: Live (Volume 1) is now available on all streaming and download channels worldwide.



Proceeds from the sales of the Rockers On Broadway: Live album will support ongoing initiatives for The PATH Fund, Inc.® (Performing Artists That Help). A very limited edition vinyl of the album will be available for a donation of $500.00 in early May at: rockersonbroadway.com



Rockers On Broadway: Live (Volume 1) is a carefully curated retrospective album featuring live-recorded performances from past Rockers On Broadway concerts by some of the industry's biggest names, including Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Paul Williams, Grammy Award nominee Micky Dolenz (The Monkees), two-time Tony Award Winner Michael Cerveris (Fun Home, Assassins), Tony Award winner LaChanze (The Color Purple), Tony Award winner Christian Hoff (Jersey Boys), Tony Award winner Alice Ripley (Next To Normal), Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School Of Rock), Tony Award nominee Constantine Maroulis (Spring Awakening, Rock Of Ages; "American Idol"), Emma Hunton ("Good Trouble," Wicked, Next To Normal), Donald Webber Jr. (Hamilton, Holler If You Hear Me, Motown The Musical), acclaimed singer / songwriter Morgan James (Motown The Musical, Godspell), Michael Lanning (Bonnie & Clyde; The Civil War), Donnie Kehr (Jersey Boys, The Who's Tommy), and rising star Isabelle Gottfried.



"Out of an abundance of caution and to allow the Broadway community the necessary time to focus on performing their shows safely, we have held off on our annual live concert, but rest assured, we are still going to bring you the rock!," said Rockers Creator Donnie Kehr and Executive Producer Cori Gardner in a joint statement. "We are so excited to be releasing an album of the best live performances from Rockers On Broadway concerts over the past 28 years."



The Rockers On Broadway: Live (Volume 1) band includes Susan Aquila (Violin), Henry Aronson (Musical Director, Keys), special guest Kenneth Asher (co-writer of Rainbow Connection on Piano), Miles Aubrey (Keys), Ted Baker (Keys), Claudia Chopek (Violin), Gary Bristol (Bass), Nate Brown (Guitar), Claudia Chopek (Violin), Joseph Church (Musical Director, Keys), Jonathan Dinklage (Violin), Ken Dow (Bass) Kevin Dow (Drums), Kevin Kuhn (Guitar), Jay Lesile (Sax, Flute), Jonathan Linden (Guitar), Logan Medland (Keys), John Putnam (Guitar), Max Sangerman (Trumpet), Gary Seligson (Drums), Steve 'Hoops' Snyder (Keys), Joe Snyder (Trombone), and Mark Verdino (Bass).



Back-up vocals are by Michelle Kinney (Rainbow Connection, Space Captain), Crystal Mosser (Rainbow Connection), Sean Jenness (Space Captain), Ta'Rea Campbell (Space Captain), Sam Behr (The Show Must Go On), Nick Preziosi (The Show Must Go On), Amelia Cormack (Purple Rain), Brook Wood (Purple Rain), Max Sangerman (Purple Rain) and Christine Ripley (Hallelujah).



Rockers On Broadway: Live (Volume 1) is manufactured and distributed by Jazzheads Inc. licensed from R.O.B. Records (a subsidiary label of The PATH Fund, Inc.). More information about Jazzheads can be found at jazzheads.com



The PATH Fund, Inc.® (Performing Artists That Help), is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to supporting arts education with scholarship and program funding for pre-professional training organizations and NYC's thriving arts community by working with aspiring writers to develop new works of music and theater. In times of great need, The PATH Fund has aligned and supported notable causes including Disaster Relief, Racial Injustice and Community Need.

ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: LIVE (VOLUME 1) | Track List



Under Pressure | Alex Brightman, Michael Cervaris

I'm A Believer | Mickey Dolenz

What About Us | Isabelle Gottfried

December 1963 (Oh What A Night) | Christian Hoff, Donnie Kehr

Dream A Little Dream | Emma Hunton

The Show Must Go On | Morgan James

Space Captain | Michael Lanning

No Rain | Constantine Maroulis

Purple Rain | LaChanze

Thugz Mansion / A Change Is Gonna Come | Donald Webber

The Rainbow Connection | Paul Wlliams

Hallelujah | Alice Ripley