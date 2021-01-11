R.Evolución Latina Launches Scholarship in Memory of Doreen Montalvo
The 'Do It Anyway" Scholarship will be awarded to an artist who is 30 years of age and up and is currently pursuing a career in the performing arts.
R.Evolución Latina has just announced the Doreen Montalvo 'Do It Anyway" Scholarship. Beginning in 2021, with the support of BC/EFA, one artist will be selected each year as a recipient of this scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship awarded to an artist who is 30 years of age and up and is currently pursuing a career in the performing arts.
"The voice behind some of Broadway's greatest songs, Doreen Montalvo, was an ardent supporter of our mission. Doreen was always available for anyone who needed help and she was always willing to share her talents. A champion of R.Evolución Latina from day one, she lifted up each artist, supporting the dream of making a difference through art, empowering the Latinx community and did it all with constant joy."
Visit REvolucionLatina.org to learn more about all the details and to apply. Deadline to apply January 31st, 2021
As BroadwayWorld sadly reported in October, Montalvo passed away at the age of 56.
Montalvo has appeared on Broadway in In The Heights as the "Bolero Singer" as well as in On Your Feet. Her Off-Broadway and National Tour credits include Giant (Public Theater), Flashdance, In The Heights, On Your Feet, and more. Most recently, she appeared in the Broadway production of Mrs. Doubtfire, which only ran for three performances before the Broadway shutdown began in March. She played the role of Janet Lundy, a role she originated in the pre-Broadway production in Seattle. On television and film, Montalvo has been seen in "Smash," AMC, "One Life to Live," "Law & Order," "The Good Wife," and "Elementary."
