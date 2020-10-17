Broadway Actor Doreen Montalvo, Known For IN THE HEIGHTS and ON YOUR FEET, Dies at 56

This comes after Montalvo suffered a stroke earlier this month.

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Doreen Montalvo has died at age 56. The news was confirmed by friends on social media. This comes after Montalvo suffered a stroke earlier this month.

Montalvo has appeared on Broadway in In The Heights as the "Bolero Singer" as well as in On Your Feet. Her Off-Broadway and National Tour credits include Giant (Public Theater), Flashdance, In The Heights, On Your Feet, and more.

Most recently, she appeared in the Broadway production of Mrs. Doubtfire, which only ran for three performances before the Broadway shutdown began in March. She played the role of Janet Lundy, a role she originated in the pre-Broadway production in Seattle.

On television and film, Montalvo has been seen in "Smash," AMC, "One Life to Live," "Law & Order," "The Good Wife," and "Elementary."

