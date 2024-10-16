REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL Sets Broadway Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Real Women Have Curves: The Musical has set its Broadway dates. The musical will begin previews on April 1 ahead of an April 27 opening night at a theatre to be announced.

The musical comes to Broadway following a critically acclaimed world premiere in 2023 at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T) at Harvard University. The production will be produced by Barry Weissler, Fran Weissler, and Jack Noseworthy. Read the reviews for the A.R.T production here and check out photos here!

The new musical, based on the play by Josefina López and HBO’s Real Women Have Curves, (Screenplay by Josefina López and George LaVoo) will feature music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning artist Joy Huerta of the Mexican pop duo Jesse & Joy and composer/lyricist Benjamin Velez, book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin, music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo, and direction & choreography by Tony and Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo.

Summer 1987, Boyle Heights, Los Angeles. After eighteen years under the roof of her immigrant parents, Ana is ready to spread her wings. Her dreams of college and a career in New York City are bursting at the seams, but her family’s expectations would keep her home, working at their garment factory (and being driven crazy by her mother). Is it worth sacrificing the dreams of her family by Ana fulfilling her own? Based on the play by Josefina López that inspired the iconic hit film, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is an uplifting and empowering new show that explores life’s unexpected curves.

“I am thrilled to be a part of bringing Real Women Have Curves: The Musical to Broadway,” said Grammy Award-winning artist Joy Huerta, who will pen music and lyrics. “Songwriting for theater is a new undertaking for me, and it’s been a thrill to collaborate with Sergio, Bejamin, Lisa, Nell, and the rest of this extremely talented team. Ana’s story is such a powerful and universal one that already holds so much cultural relevance, and we look forward to bringing it to new audiences in this musical format.”

Dates, cast and additional creative team will be announced at a later date.

Fans can get an exclusive first look at the show on Sunday, September 15 with a special live performance of the musical’s title track “Real Women Have Curves” by Florencia Cuenca Jennifer Sanchez, Elisa Galindez, and Aline Mayagoitia. Follow the show on @RWHCMusical for the special performance time and location which will be announced soon!

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is produced in association with Peggy Koenig, Stan Ponte, John Gore Organization, Ira Pittelman, Michael Valdes, Michael P. Kruke, The Nederlander Organization, Ramesh Narasimhan, Emerald Drive, HGH Productions, Jared King, Peter May, James R. Schnepper, and Jayne Baron Sherman.

To stay up to date on news about Real Women Have Curves: The Musical, fans can visit https://realwomenhavecurvesbroadway.com/ and follow the show on Instagram and Facebook at @RWHCMusical.