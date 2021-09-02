Queens Theatre and Camille A. Brown & Dancers Present EVERY BODY MOVE WORKSHOPS: BLACK GIRL SPECTRUM

Queens Theatre, in partnership with the acclaimed Camille A. Brown & Dancers (CABD), welcomes girls and teens for a fun 12-part, socially distanced series of Free dance workshops. CABD's Every Body Move program fosters and nurtures everyone's innate creativity through social dance workshops, which joyfully celebrate the rich legacy and history of African American and African diaspora-based movement traditions found in social dance.

Black Girl Spectrum (BGS) dance workshops teach a variety of social dance moves from Afro-Caribbean social dances (i.e. Soca, from Trinidad-Tobago), Afro-Haitian dances (Nago, Contredanse), Afro-Latin dance (Salsa), an amalgam of West African dances, and contemporary Hip Hop. Participants are encouraged to personalize these moves, improvising and making them their own. Together as a group, the participants will build their own brief dance inspired by their favorite social dance moves.

BGS workshops aim to nurture Black, Brown and girls of color brilliance through social dance workshops that spur creativity and self-expression, promote health, well-being and body positivity and nurture pride in the rich and diverse history of New York City's girls and teens of color.

Instructor:

Ethel Annette Calhoun was born in Brooklyn and raised in the Bronx where her love for the arts was nurtured. She has used her passion for the arts as a professional dancer, performer, and dance educator, with twenty years of performance and dance instruction experience, including teaching at Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and Camille A. Brown & Dancers, where she is an Every Body Move Teaching Artist/Community Facilitator. She has held principle roles in numerous theatrical productions on stage and screen, performed with many Gospel groups as vocal soloist, and taught traditional West African Dance in colleges across the nation. Ethel holds degrees from Lincoln University and New York University. She joined Camille A. Brown & Dancers Every Body Move program in 2019. Ethel Will teach Groups 1 & 2.