Queens Theatre Launches The AAPI Healing Circle

Amid the rise in violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) in the city and across the country, Queens Theatre is launching the AAPI Healing Circle, a series of virtual spaces open to all individuals who identify as part of the AAPI community. The AAPI Healing Circle sessions will be held Tuesdays at 7pm ET from April 13 to May 4.

Hosted by Facilitator and Artist Christine Toy Johnson (DEI Committee Chair, Dramatists Guild of America), the AAPI Healing Circle is a safe and dedicated space specifically for people who identify as Asian and/or Pacific Islander to commune, share responses, ideas, love; celebrate joy, culture, connectivity, and to navigate this turbulent moment in our culture with solidarity and a sense of community. This is a chance to have space to talk, listen to offerings, and breathe together.

The sessions will be held on April 13, 20, and 27, and May 4, all at 7pm. All sessions are free, though registration is required here or at https://queenstheatre.org/event/aapi-healing-circle/2021-04-13/. Participants will receive a Zoom link upon registration.

Christine Toy Johnson is an award-winning writer, actor, director and advocate for inclusion. Her written works have been produced and/or developed by the Roundabout, Village Theatre, Barrow Group, Prospect Theatre, Weston Playhouse, O'Neill, Women's Theatre Festival, Ars Nova, CAP 21, Greater Boston Stage Company, Abingdon Theatre Company, Towne Street Theatre and more and are included in the Library of Congress's Asian Pacific American Performing Arts Collection (Playwrights Division). She is an alum of the BMI Musical Theatre Writing Workshop, was a 2016 fellow of The Writers Lab (supported by Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Oprah Winfrey), serves on the Council of the Dramatists Guild and is host of the Guild's podcast Talkback on Broadway Podcast Network.

As an actor, Toy Johnson has appeared extensively on Broadway, Off-Broadway, in regional theatres across the country and nearly 100 television and film appearances including recurring guest star roles on Marvel's Iron Fist, Bull, The Americans, You, Law and Order: SVU and more and is on "extended intermission" from the North American tour of COME FROM AWAY. Co-founding member of AAPAC (Asian American Performers Action Coalition). Rosetta LeNoire, JACL, Asian American Arts Alliance, Obie awards for advocacy in diversity and inclusion. For details, visit www.christinetoyjohnson.com.