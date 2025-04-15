Queens Theatre Appoints Shaun Neblett As Its Director Of Programming

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Queens Theatre has appointed theater artist and cultural leader Shaun Neblett as the institution's first Director of Programming. This marks the start of a new chapter for the Theatre as it continues to advance its commitment to presenting a broad range of high-quality programming that reflects and celebrates its uniquely diverse home borough, reaching Queens residents and visitors.

Shaun Neblett is a playwright, theater producer, and curator whose work embodies cultural authenticity, mindfulness, and innovation. A visionary leader with over 25 years of experience in theater and arts education, Neblett brings to Queens Theatre a dynamic range of experience that spans programming, community engagement, and mentorship.

His creative journey has taken him to The Public Theater, the Kennedy Center, and the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture-experiences that shaped his approach to storytelling. Driven by a passion for developing independent theater artists, he founded Changing Perceptions Theater, a company dedicated to producing the work of emerging writers whose voices are often overlooked, while also creating dynamic, media arts-based programs that empower young people to reflect, learn, and pivot in life.

As a 3rd space curator, Shaun launched Bed-Stuy Art House in 2021, a creative hub where artists gather and collaborate outside traditional institutions. His work as a playwright includes the critically acclaimed series 7 Homages for 7 MCs, inspired by classic hip-hop albums. Scholars and musicians alike have praised the series, with Dr. Michael Eric Dyson calling Homage 3: Illmatic "a great play that evokes a sense of history and intimacy."

Now, as Director of Programming at Queens Theatre, Shaun looks forward to curating programs that illuminate the cultural richness of Queens, elevate the voices of local and global artists, and create transformative experiences for audiences. He is committed to honoring the institution's legacy while leading strategic programming initiatives that draw families, artists, and audiences of all identities into the vibrant, intergenerational magic of Queens Theatre.

In his new role at Queens Theatre, Neblett will lead the development and implementation of programming across all stages and community platforms, with an emphasis on artistic excellence, community relevance, and audience development.

"I'm honored to join Queens Theatre, a place that has been a center-point for so many families, artists, and audiences-a space where joy, discovery, and even mystical happenings have unfolded," said Neblett. "I see programming as a strategic act of connection-one that begins with listening deeply to the staff, engaging our current audiences, growing our digital presence, and reaching out to the communities who haven't yet walked through our doors. I'm excited to learn from Executive Director Taryn Sacramone and to contribute to the legacy of this beloved institution while helping shape bold, new programming that reflects the culture of Queens and introduces fresh experiences to the Theatre, including some that have never been seen here before," said Queens Theatre Director of Programming Shaun Neblett.

"Shaun Neblett brings a wonderful range of experience to Queens Theatre, and we are thrilled to welcome him as our first Director of Programming. He's joining an already strong and committed team, and his artistic vision-shaped through deep community engagement-will complement and elevate the work we do together. His values align beautifully with our mission to create meaningful, inclusive performing arts experiences for all. Shaun is a generous leader, a deep listener and a connector - someone who doesn't just look to serve communities, but to build them. We're excited for the impact his leadership will have in the next chapter for Queens Theatre.," said Executive Director Taryn Sacramone.