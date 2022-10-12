Programs Announced For Look + Listen's Farewell Concert This Month

After 20 years of presenting acclaimed concerts in visual art spaces, Look + Listen has decided to end operations. To thank the many artists and community members who have supported the festival in the past two decades, Look + Listen is presenting a free "Farewell Concert" on Saturday, October 29 (7 pm) at the Invisible Dog Art Center, 51 Bergen St. in Brooklyn, NY.

The event will feature solo sets by three master instrumentalists: violinist Miranda Cuckson, alto saxophonist Darius Jones, and percussionist Doug Perkins - all of whom have been associated with the festival over the years.

Cuckson has been praised by The New York Times as "a prodigiously talented player [who] can make even the thorniest contemporary scores sing," while the same paper cites Jones as "the most visceral and distinctive alto saxophonist of his era." Perkins' performances have been described by the Boston Globe as "terrific, wide-awake, and strikingly entertaining." Taken together, they exemplify the stylistic diversity and artistic excellence that have marked Look + Listen since its inception.

Ukrainian artist Misha Tyutunik will create a painting in real time while the musicians play. The resulting work will be awarded to a lucky audience member in a raffle drawing; a party will follow. The evening will be hosted by composer John Glover, a former Artistic Director of the festival. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202589®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Ffarewell-concert-tickets-433816796717?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Look + Listen is the only new music festival that presents concerts in diverse visual art spaces as a core part of its mission, which the Times has called "a winning formula."

According to a statement by founder David Gordon, Executive Director Grace Parisi, and the organization's Board of Directors, led by President Amanda Cooper, "Look + Listen started in 2002, and was so much fun, and created such an immediate sense of community, that continuing it as an annual festival was the only logical course of action.

"Every year since, we have done a festival in the spring (except of course 2020), stepping into new neighborhoods and art spaces, partnering with new artists and old friends, and making music and artistic connections, all with the singular goal of sparking curiosity and interest in contemporary music and art. And always striving to provide a warm, intimate, and accessible setting. We've partnered with hundreds of musicians in dozens of creative spaces, blossoming countless artistic connections and lifelong friendships. We've seen two decades of contemporary music and art spark curiosity and imaginations in 3-year-olds and 93-year-olds and everyone in-between.

"But after 20 years, it's time to bid farewell. Although we know many will miss the annual experience - including ourselves - we now see contemporary music performed in all sorts of spaces beyond the concert hall, and this is super exciting!

"Ending the Festival was a difficult and complex decision. L+L has been able to survive this long because of public and private funding, in addition to the free (or very discounted) labor of many. There is no way to properly thank everyone, but we will attempt a final Thank You. Please join us at Invisible Dog on October 29 for some incredible music, friendly talking, and joyous partying."