Producer Julian Schlossberg's Memoir TRY NOT TO HOLD IT AGAINST ME Now in its 2nd Printing

Try Not to Hold It Against Me: A Producer's Life, the new memoir from legendary stage and screen producer Julian Schlossberg is now available on Amazon.com and where books are sold. Within days of its January 31 release, the book entered its 2nd printing, published by Beaufort Books.

A must-read for film, television, and theater enthusiasts alike, Julian Schlossberg's Try Not to Hold It Against Me is a one-of-a-kind autobiography by one of entertainment's true insiders. Schlossberg has partied with Barbra Streisand and Liza Minnelli. He has experienced the paranormal with Shirley MacLaine and Betty Hill. He has produced for Bruce Springsteen, Elia Kazan and Woody Allen, Sid Caesar and Orson Welles. He has negotiated deals with the likes of Al Pacino, Burt Reynolds, and Lillian Hellman. He has interviewed legends including Bette Davis, Alfred Hitchcock, Jack Nicholson, Bob Hope and George Burns. He once testified against The Beatles, yet Mike Nichols called him "the nicest man in show business."

With a foreword by Academy and Tony Award winner Elaine May, Schlossberg's memoir tells the story of a boy from the Bronx who makes it to Broadway and beyond. Written with engaging humor and self-deprecation, Try Not to Hold It Against Me gives readers a behind-the-scenes pass to Cannes and Las Vegas, the lives and homes of the stars, and the rarely seen but crucial work of the producer in the midst of it all. Schlossberg takes us through the trials and triumphs of work and play in his roles as a Broadway, Off-Broadway, film and TV producer; a radio and TV host; and documentarian.

"Maybe you don't know what a producer is, but every project in show business has one," says Schlossberg. "Every play, every movie, every TV show, every song has a producer. So far, I've been a producer of over 60 plays, movies and TV specials. I've produced Tony Award-winning plays and musicals both on and Off-Broadway for five decades. I've hosted my own radio program. I've co-owned a record company. I was the youngest film buyer for a national theatre chain. My independent film company became one of the largest in the United States, before I was hired to head the largest film studio in the world. Sometimes it was fun. Sometimes it was sad. But it was almost always memorable. My latest production is this book, and I hope the secrets within it will inspire, surprise, entertain. ...and will not be held against me."