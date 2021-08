Pre-order Barbra Streisand Release Me 2 now!

Featuring 10 never before released songs from Barbra's personal vault.

Songwriters include Burt Bacharach and Hal David, Carole King, Randy Newman, Michel Legrand, Alan & Marilyn Bergman, Paul Williams, and Barry Gibb

Barbra Streisand is the only artist to achieve #1 albums in six consecutive decades.

Available August 6, 2021

Click HERE to pre-order!