Potluck Legacy and Blackberry Productions Present LET FREEDOM READ: A Staged Reading of Banned Books

Potluck Legacy, a new collective of film, television, and theatre artists dedicated to preserving creative freedom, will present LET FREEDOM READ: A Staged Reading of Banned Books on Monday, November 3, 2025, from 6:30–9:00 p.m. at Sister’s Uptown Bookstore and Cultural Center (1942 Amsterdam Avenue at 156th Street). The event is co-presented with Blackberry Productions Theater Company.

The evening will feature readings from recently banned or challenged literary works, celebrating the enduring power of storytelling in the face of censorship. Following the performance, audience members are invited to participate in interactive talkbacks exploring how these texts shape conversations around race, identity, history, and cultural resilience.

“This urgent and inspiring presentation amplifies the beauty and significance of literary works under threat of erasure,” said representatives from Potluck Legacy. “Through storytelling and dialogue, we aim to safeguard and celebrate the nation’s cultural and intellectual heritage.”

Attendees are encouraged to support the event with a suggested donation of “Buy a banned book.” Refreshments will be available for purchase, and guests are invited to browse Sister’s Uptown Bookstore—one of New York City’s few remaining Black-owned independent bookstores, renowned for its rich collection of books and cultural artifacts.