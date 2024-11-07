'Popular' Number Features Extended Ending in WICKED Movie

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Glinda's iconic musical number has been given an update in the film adaptation. "Popular," sung by Glinda in Wicked, has been extended with key changes for Ariana Grande's rendition in the film.

"We didn't know if we were going to do that long ending with the key changes until we saw the hallway at Shiz," Grande explained in a recent interview with Em Rusciano of The Emsolation Podcast.

"Alice [Brooks] and Jon [M. Chu] were both like, 'We have to make use of this gorgeous hallway. And Chris [Scott], our brilliant choreographer...just choreographed it and spontaneously taught me two days before we shot it. And that's how we decided to use that ending of the song," Grande shared. In the interview, it's revealed that the ending of the song modulates up musically, with Grande hitting higher and higher notes.

The well-known musical number occurs during Glinda and Elphaba's time at Shiz University, as Glinda attempts to help her unpopular roommate better fit in. Footage from the film sequence has been shown in several promos and trailers that have been released in anticipation of the blockbuster event, which hits theaters in only a couple of short weeks.

Along with Grande, the Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.