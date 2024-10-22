Pop Icon Joey Fatone To Join & JULIET On Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pop music superstar Joey Fatone will return to Broadway for the first time in two decades, joining the Broadway company of & Juliet in the role of ‘Lance,' beginning January 21, 2025.

Fatone, a founding member of iconic boy band *NSYNC (a frequent Max Martin collaborator), made his Broadway debut in 2002 as ‘Mark' in RENT in 2002, and went on to play ‘Seymour' in Little Shop of Horrors in 2004.

Joey will play a limited 9-week engagement in & Juliet through March 16, 2025, taking over the role from Tony Award-winner (and original Broadway cast member) Paulo Szot.

“I'm excited that I'll be joining the cast of & Juliet!,” Fatone said. “I can't wait to get out there and sing Max Martin's amazing songs—his hits have shaped so much of pop music. And yes, I know I'll even be singing a couple of Backstreet Boys songs. Even though my loyalty remains with NSYNC, they still have bangers. See you at the show!”

Beginning October 27, the Broadway company of & Juliet will include Maya Boyd as ‘Juliet,' Alison Luff as ‘Anne,' Drew Gehling as ‘Shakespeare,' Liam Pearce as ‘Romeo,' Michael Iván Carrier as ‘May,' and Jeannette Bayardelle ‘Angélique.' Nathan Levy will join the company as ‘François' on November 19.

Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Charli D'Amelio, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Najah Hetsberger, Joomin Hwang, Khailah Johnson, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Alejandro MullerDahlberg, Ava Noble, Cassie Silva, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan complete the cast for the show's third year on Broadway.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt's Creek” and features an iconic playlist of pop songs, including the #1 *NSYNC hit, “It's Gonna Be Me,” plus songs from Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Bon Jovi, Ariana Grande and many more.

The full creative team for the Broadway production of & Juliet includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design), Dominic Fallacaro (Music Director, Co-Orchestrations and Arrangements), and Haley Bennett (Associate Music Director). US Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner, CSA. & Juliet is Executive Produced on Broadway by Eva Price.

& Juliet is produced on Broadway by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd, and Eva Price, with Lukasz Gottwald; 42nd.club; Independent Presenters Network; Jack Lane; Library Company; Shellback; Shivhans Pictures; Sing Out, Louise!; Kim Szarzynski; Taylor/Riegler; Tenenbaum/Keyes; Barry Weiss; and John Gore Organization.

This fall, the first North American tour of & Juliet kicked off in Baltimore, Maryland, and will stop in more than 30 US cities in the next year. The North American tour joins the UK Tour (which began in July 2024), and an upcoming German production opening later this month, in addition to the Broadway production. By Spring 2025, the musical will have played in nine countries and on four continents since its West End Premiere in 2019. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

About Joey Fatone

Joey Fatone (Lance) first rose to fame as a member of the record-shattering, multi-platinum boyband *NSYNC; but his career as a global pop icon was just the beginning. Over the past decade he has gone on to find success as an actor, host, Broadway star, voiceover artist, dancer, and media personality with a number of hit television shows under his belt. Following *NSYNC's incredible success with albums that sold over 10 million copies and countless awards; Joey proved to be a prominent performer and personality in his own right. With projects spanning from television, film and Broadway, his talent has no boundaries. Joey's energetic spirit is unstoppable as he taps into his entrepreneurial side with Fat Ones, a hot dog business based in Orlando, FL. In November of 2019, during Epcot's Food and Wine Festival Eat to the Beat series, Joey performed three days of successful shows titled, Joey Fatone and Friends. Fans packed the theater and were entertained by Joey along with Chris KirkPatrick, Ryan Cabrera, Nathan Morris of Boyz II Men, MC Search and more. He continues to do this concept currently at Epcot, Tampa and other cities in the US.

In August of 2021 of that year, Joey Fatone brought together some of the biggest pop superstars for a perfect, intimate evening of pop-culture classics and fun for a sold-out residency in Las Vegas. The AFTR PRTY featured Joey Fatone, Wanya Morris, Nick Carter and AJ McLean. At this year's MTV VMA's, Fatone reunited with NSYNC as presenters, causing the reunion to go viral. The buzz created by the iconic boy band perfectly segued into their first song release in 22 years, called “Better Place” which is featured on The Trolls 3 soundtrack. Fatone also makes a surprise appearance as the voice of ‘Ablaze' alongside his *NSYNC bandmates in Trolls 3 Trolls Band Together. The iconic group also released their second song for the year, "Paradise”, featured on Justin Timberlake's new album. During JT's LA show, the group did a surprise performance for the fans - creating their second viral moment to date - proving their status is timeless. Continuing on the pop star course - this year Joey, with fellow pop icon AJ McLean, of Backstreet Boys, presented a national tour called "A Legendary Night". An intimate night of comedy, intimate conversations and of course music.

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds