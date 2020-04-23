Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Chats With Jeff Thacker
The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales recently chatted with Jeff Thacker.
Check out the episode below!
Jeff Thacker a 5 time Emmy nominee for his work on So You Think You Can Dance. He is the show's executive producer, and has been with it since day one when it first aired back in 2005. Now 252 episodes later, the show is still as strong as ever. Helping with the casting of contestants, judges, and choreographers, he's partially responsible for making the careers of some of the biggest names on Broadway today.
They speak about how the divide between Broadway and TV has shrunk because of programs like SYTYCD and how choreographers are now known just not for what they do but 'who they are'. So many choreographers have become household names because of Jeff's work on SYTYCD, and he has helped feed the Broadway community by raising the visibility of both choreographers and aspiring dancers -- some of which have made it through to star on the Great White Way.
