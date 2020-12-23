Playwright Charles Messina's New Book STOMPING GROUND Out Now

It also includes his struggles with alcohol and relationships, as well as the salvation of his mother's love and devotion.

The book details Perruccio's upbringing in the rough and tumble Italian American neighborhood of the South Village in the 1970s and 80s. Through various anecdotes and stories, focusing primarily on the influence of a criminal culture on his early life, Perruccio provides an insider's look at the violent ways and strict codes of honor that ruled the lower Manhattan streets of his youth. It also includes his struggles with alcohol and relationships, as well as the salvation of his mother's love and devotion.

The uniqueness of the co-author's connection also makes Stomping Ground a standout of personal storytelling. Upon commencing their collaboration, Perruccio and Messina knew that they were both from "The Neighborhood", having grown up just blocks away from one another, albeit nearly a generation apart. However, unbeknownst to the writers, there was another connection between the two of them that went beyond geography. They were practically family! Messina's cousin and Perruccio's brother had been married! This unbelievable discovery and coincidence only strengthened their resolve to complete Stomping Ground. It made for an even stronger, more open creative experience between the authors, the result of which is a book of greater truth and insight.

With Messina's guidance, Perruccio revisits his boyhood experiences, relating how bad influences threatened to destroy his life, and tracing his personal journey and transition from a wily NYC street kid to a responsible son, husband, and father, against the backdrop of a violent Mob influenced environment and an ever-changing American culture.

Whether you're from "The Neighborhood," or grew up in a neighborhood, or ever grew up at all, Stomping Ground is a must-read memoir of misspent youth and mastered maturity.

Stomping Ground is published by Beckham Publications and available: