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Playlist: Best Broadway Remixes

60 Broadway dance, disco & hip-hop remixes to spice up summer.

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Featured Topic Broadway Jukebox More Coverage

Think show tunes can't get the party started? Think again. Whether you're lounging by the pool, hosting a summer get-together, or just looking to add a Broadway twist to your favorite dance playlist, these remixes are ready to steal the spotlight. From disco grooves and club anthems to hip-hop beats and high-energy dance tracks, we've rounded up 60 of the best Broadway remixes that prove musical theater is made for the dance floor. Turn up the volume and let the cast album become the life of the party.

Enjoy remixed versions of songs from: Hamilton, Rent, Mean Girls, Dreamgirls, Dear Evan Hansen, The Sound of Music, Aida, Hair, Evita, Chicago, The Lion King, Funny Girl, and so many more. 

 

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Broadway remix stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s1950s1960s1970s1980s1990s2000s2010s and 2020s. Check out our favorite OverturesOpening numbers'I Want' songsAct 1 finalesEntr'actesAct 2 openers11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. And study up on the basics of Broadway with Broadway 101Broadway 201Broadway 301Broadway 401, and Never on Broadway. Don't forget to sing along to summer showtunes, throw a Broadway beach party, and go on a Broadway roadtrip!

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