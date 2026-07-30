Boy George Drops Out of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at the London Palladium

Boy George, who was previously announced to star in Jesus Christ Superstar at the London Palladium from August 3-15, has dropped out of the production. Boy George was set to share the role of King Herod alongside Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Simon Russell Beale, Richard Armitage, Boy George, Layton Williams, and Julian Clary. Boy George's manager took to Instagram to share the following message:

"After careful consideration, I have decided, in my capacity as Boy George’s manager, that he will no longer be appearing in Jesus Christ Superstar at the London Palladium.



The decision has been made with the utmost respect for the producers, the creative team and the entire company. We are grateful for the professionalism and understanding they have shown throughout and sincerely wish everyone involved every success with the production.



We also recognise that many people purchased tickets in the hope of seeing George perform. To those fans, we offer our sincere apologies for the disappointment this decision may cause, and we are deeply grateful for their continued loyalty and support.



George has never been afraid to stand by his personal convictions, and I have always respected him for that. Equally, I believe it is my responsibility to make decisions that are in the best interests of my artist while also showing respect to others. In this instance, I felt it was right to step aside, allowing the production to remain the focus, while ensuring everyone involved can move forward with mutual respect and goodwill."

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