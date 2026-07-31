Video: Matisse Ratron-Neal Is Stepping Into the World of THE PASS

Actor Matisse Ratron-Neal is stepping into the world of The Pass, John Donnelly’s acclaimed play making its American premiere this summer at La MaMa. Ratron-Neal stars as Jason in the production, directed by Max Hunter, alongside Terry Bell, Ino Badanjak, and Oliver Rowland-Jones. After premiering at London’s Royal Court Theatre in 2014, The Pass arrives in New York for a five-week limited engagement, beginning July 30 and running through September 4.

Set in a hotel room in Eastern Europe in 2014, the play begins on the eve of a major Champions League match as two rising British football stars confront feelings and choices that could change the trajectories of their lives. Through the high-pressure world of professional sports, The Pass examines masculinity, sexuality, desire, ambition, and the complicated cost of fame.

Ratron-Neal joins Robert Bannon on The Roundtable to talk about taking on Jason, bringing Donnelly’s provocative play to American audiences, and what the story has to say about identity and the expectations placed on men both on and off the field.

The New York actor has worked across stage and screen, with television appearances including The Night Agent and Law & Order. His stage work has also included Shakespeare, and he trained at Rutgers’ Mason Gross School of the Arts and the Rutgers Conservatory at Shakespeare’s Globe in London.

We talk about The Pass, the challenges of playing Jason, the vulnerability required by the material, and why a play first seen more than a decade ago may resonate differently with audiences in 2026.

The Pass will open on August 3 at La MaMa. The limited engagement runs through September 4.

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