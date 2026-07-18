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Playlist: Songs for a Broadway Road Trip

The open road is calling... and Broadway can provide the perfect soundtrack!

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Featured Topic Broadway Jukebox More Coverage Playlist: Songs for a Broadway Road Trip

Every great road trip deserves a great soundtrack, and who better to provide it than Broadway? We've rounded up show tunes inspired by cities, states, countries, and all the adventures in between, so whether you're driving across the country or just across town, your next trip is about to get a whole lot more theatrical. Go on your very own Broadway road trip this summer!

We've collected 75 of our favorite showtunes about places. Enjoy songs from Company, Come from Away, The Producers, The Book of Mormon, Fiddler on the Roof, Follies, Thoroughly Modern Mille, A Man of No Importance, Legally Blonde, Young Frankenstein, Miss Saigon, The Boy from Oz, Oklahoma!, Gigi, Anastasia, Parade, Hairspray, The Music Man, Sweeney Todd, Hair, Chess, Newsies and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which showtune about a place stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s1950s1960s1970s1980s1990s2000s2010s and 2020s. Check out our favorite OverturesOpening numbers'I Want' songsAct 1 finalesEntr'actesAct 2 openers11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. And study up on the basics of Broadway with Broadway 101Broadway 201Broadway 301Broadway 401, and Never on Broadway.

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