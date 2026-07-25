Playlist: Songs for a Broadway Beach Party

Sun, sand, and showtunes? That's our kind of beach day. Whether you're lounging by the waves, hosting a backyard pool party, or just wishing your office chair was a beach chair, we've rounded up the ultimate Broadway Beach Bops to soundtrack your summer. From tropical tunes to feel-good numbers that practically demand you dance barefoot in the sand, these songs prove that Broadway knows how to bring the sunshine. Grab your sunscreen, turn up the volume, and let the cast album become your summer playlist.

Enjoy showtunes from musicals like: Hamilton, Beetlejuice, In the Heights, Mean Girls, Spring Awakening, Hair, The Prom, Legally Blonde, Hairspray, Aida, Heathers, Newsies, and more!

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Don't forget to sing along to summer showtunes and go on a Broadway roadtrip!

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