Norbert Leo Butz, Amber Iman, and More Will Join the Cast of HADESTOWN

All new principal cast members will join the Broadway cast of Hadestown in September. The company will feature television and film star Jasmin Savoy Brown as ‘Eurydice,’ two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz as ‘Hermes,’ Tony Award nominee Amber Iman as ‘Persephone,’ pop-rock musician and songwriter Kayko as ‘Orpheus,’ and Disney XD actor Geno Segers as ‘Hades.’ They will begin performances on Tuesday, September 1.

The new principal company members will join Kelly Belarmino, KC Dela Cruz, and Khori Michelle Petinaud as ‘Fates,’ and the chorus of ‘Workers’ played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Jeffrey Cornelius, Sydney Parra, and Alex Puette, with swings Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, and Alex Lugo.

Hadestown is in its 8th year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 W 48th Street) and in its 3rd year in the West End (returning to London, five years after its 2018 engagement at The National Theatre). The record-breaking North American tour completed its coast-to-coast 3-year run in 2024, and productions have played to acclaim across the globe in South Korea, Sydney, Melbourne, and Amsterdam.

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, singers, and musicians Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Cast Biographies

Jasmin Savoy Brown (Eurydice) is a multi-talented performer and skilled actress raised in Springfield, Oregon. Jasmin is best known for her work in “Yellowjackets,” which has received 10 Emmy nominations across its three seasons. She plays Young Taissa, whose emotional complexity and a gradual mental decline is at the heart of the series. Jasmin is set to reprise the role in Season 4 of “Yellowjackets” where Young Taissa continues into a leadership role alongside her ongoing psychological and supernatural storyline.

This fall, she will also be seen in two prestige indie films debuting in August/ September. First on August 7th she will be seen in Anne Schoenbrun’s fever-dream slasher Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, one of the most talked-about titles to emerge from Cannes this year (currently at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes). After that, she will be seen in Shatara Michelle Ford’s Dreams in Nightmares, the sweeping, emotionally resonant road film that premiered to critical acclaim at Berlinale.

She most recently returned as Mindy Meeks-Martin, the first openly queer character in the Scream franchise. She joined alumni Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox in the latest installment which had the biggest opening weekend in franchise history at 63.6 million. She will next be seen on the big screen in Dreams in Nightmares which premiered at the Berlin 2025 Film Festival. In 2021, Jasmin starred in The Sound of Violence, which premiered at the 2021 SXSW film festival where she received high praise for her lead performance.

Previously, Jasmin has been well known for playing ‘Evie Murphy’ in the critically-acclaimed HBO drama series “The Leftovers” opposite Justin Theroux and Regina King. Widely accepted as one of the more revolutionary shows in recent memory, The Leftovers became the highest ranked show of the 2010’s. She also gained notoriety playing series regular character and historical figure ‘Emilia Bassano’ on the TNT drama series “Will,” and ‘Allison Adams’ in the Shondaland / ABC court drama series “For the People.”

Jasmin has also served as producer on “Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror,” a docuseries that explores the history of the LGBTQ+ community in the horror and thriller genres. The docuseries garnered an Emmy nomination in the “Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary” category. Jasmin also launched her new podcast called Today in Gay, which is as a “short, joyful daily news podcast by and for the queer community.” She also served as the creator, producer, and host of the podcast The Homo Schedule for MOST, Netflix's home for LGBTQ+ storytelling. Being a true multi-hyphenate, Jasmin is also an indie singer/songwriter who has self-released three singles with accompanying music videos; she is influenced by the sounds of Olivia Dean and Angie McMahon.

Jasmin was named one of 2024’s FORBES 30 UNDER 30, one of Elle’s Hollywood Rising Class in 2023, in THR’s Next Gen Rising Young Stars 2022, Variety’s 55 Queer Artists and Decision-Makers to Know, and part of The OUT 100. Last year, Jasmin walked in the Miu Miu spring fashion show at Paris Fashion Week and was an integral part of the MIU MIU L'Été 2024 and L'Été 2025 Campaigns.

Norbert Leo Butz (Hermes) is a two-time Tony Award winner for Best Actor in a Musical, and is one of only nine actors ever to have won the award twice as lead actor. He first won for his work in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and won again for his work in Catch Me if You Can. He was additionally nominated for the Tony for his work in Thou Shalt Not and My Fair Lady. The star of 11 Broadway shows, he is also a five-time Drama Desk nominee and two-time winner. Other notable productions in New York: Rent (Bway debut), Wicked (original Fiyero), Speed-the-Plow, Is He Dead, Enron, Big Fish, My Fair Lady (Tony nom), The Last Five Years ( Drama Desk nom), Juno and the Paycock (Roundabout Theatre), 50 Words (MCC theatre), How I Learned to Drive (Second Stage), Vladimir (Manhattan Theatre). He most recently played Paul Child in The Recipe at The La Jolla Playhouse.

On television, he has starred on David Zabel and Ridley Scott's “Mercy Street” for PBS, “Bloodline” for Netflix, Paddy Chayefsky on “Fosse/Verdon” for F/X, and “Debris” for NBC. Other TV: “Justified: City Primeval” for FX, “The Girl from Plainville” for Hulu, “Gladiator: American Sports Story” for FX, “Madame Secretary”, “CSI”, “Law & Order”, “Blue Bloods”.

Films: Dan in Real Life, Higher Ground (opposite, and directed by, Vera Farmiga), Craig Zisk's The English Teacher, Better Living Through Chemistry, Luce, Flag Day, Wonder Park, The Exorcist: Believer, Better Nate Than Ever, Fair Game, Give or Take (Best Supporting Actor award from FilmOut San Diego), A Complete Unknown, Coyotes.

Mr. Butz has taught acting at Auburn University, Drew University, Farleigh Dickenson University, NYU, Florida State University, and his Alma Mater, Webster University, and currently at HB Studios. He holds a BFA from Webster University Conservatory of Theatre Arts, an MFA from the Actor Training program at University of Alabama, and an Honorary Doctorate from his Alma Mater, Webster University. He serves on the board of The Angelband Project, a NFP that provides music therapy for survivors of sexual violence.

Amber Iman (Persephone) is a Howard University graduate. Amber debuted on Broadway as the High Priestess of Soul, Nina Simone, in Soul Doctor, earning rave reviews and a Clive Barnes Award nomination. Since, she has been seen in George C. Wolfe’s Shuffle Along beside theatre luminaries Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Billy Porter, etc. Amber was also in the first National Tour of the megahit musical Hamilton, and has performed Off Broadway and regionally with New York Theatre Workshop, New World Stages, Two River Theater, The Kennedy Center, and much more, earning Helen Hayes and IRENE Award nominations, and winning the Ovation Award and the prestigious Emery Battis Award for Acting Excellence from Shakespeare Theatre Company in DC. In 2024, Amber received both a Tony nomination and a Drama Desk nomination for her portrayal of Rafaela in the Broadway production of Lempicka. Last year, Amber starred as Nadira in Goddess at The Public, earning her the Audelco Award for Leading Actress and both Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk nominations. Most recently, Amber starred as LeRoy in the BLACK SWAN musical.

On TV, Amber has been seen on “High Maintenance” for HBO. Her self-produced short film Steve, has been a critical darling at film festivals across the country and internationally, winning Best Short, Best Actress, and the Audience Choice Award. Her second short, Blackberry Winter, recently won Best Dramedy at the 2026 Georgia Short Film Festival. As an activist, Amber is the proud Co-Founder of Broadway Advocacy Coalition and Black Women on Broadway. In 2021, Amber was honored with a Tony Award for her work with BAC. Her Webby Award nominated one woman show, An Evening with Amber Iman, is available on Audible.

KAYKO (Orpheus) is a pop-rock artist & songwriter who is so excited to be making his Broadway Debut! Eyed by Katy Perry for his star quality, he accidentally found his way into the Top 10 on Season 22 of “American Idol” where he wowed America with his original songs. Known for his "happy songs with sad words," Kayko has played 100+ independently booked shows across the country, captivating audiences with his introspective lyrics and energetic performances. He’d like to thank his Mom & Dad, Morgan from Resolute, his Nashville found family, and the Kaykrew! To join the party, follow @kaykomusic

Geno Segers (Hades) is an actor, singer and voice artist whose career spans stage, television, film and animation. He began his theatrical career portraying Mufasa in Disney’s Australian production of The Lion King and later appeared in New York City Center Encores! production of On the Town. Television audiences know him best for his memorable performances as Mason Makoola on “Pair of Kings” and Chayton Littleton on “Banshee,” with additional credits including “Yellowstone,” “Teen Wolf,” “Longmire,” “Castle” and “Perfect Harmony.” His distinctive bass voice has also been featured in numerous animated projects and video games.

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