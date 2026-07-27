HADESTOWN Becomes Second-Highest Grossing Live Show Capture After HAMILTON; More Dates to Be Added

Hadestown: The Musical has become the second biggest box office opening for a live show capture, nearly surpassing Hamilton's record. Hadestown brought in $9.7 million in its opening weekend, during which the film played in 1,949 locations. Hamilton brought in $10.1 million in September 2025. Bleecker Street’s Crosswalk and partner LD Entertainment said that they will be expanding the initial five-day run and will add dates and showtimes to be announced, Deadline reports.

Following its world premiere at Tribeca Festival earlier this summer, the live theater capture of the Tony Award-winning hit musical Hadestown, shot in the West End last year, was officially released in North America beginning July 24. Read the reviews here.

Filmed in London by director Brett Sullivan of Steam Motion and Sound, Hadestown: The Musical features the five original principal cast members of the Broadway company: Reeve Carney as Orpheus, André De Shields’ Tony Award-winning turn as Hermes, Amber Gray as Persephone, Eva Noblezada as Eurydice, and Patrick Page as Hades.

The film also features Bella Brown, Madeline Charlemagne and Allie Daniel as Fates, Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Ryesha Higgs, Waylon Jacobs and Christopher Short as Workers, and Lucinda Buckley, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Winny Herbert and Miriam Nyarko as Swings. Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy serve as producers of the film and the production.

The production, written by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, won eight Tony Awards in 2019, including Best Musical, and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Hadestown is in its 7th year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre and is in its 3rd year in the West End (returning to London, five years after its 2018 engagement at The National Theatre). The record-breaking North American tour completed its coast-to-coast 3-year run in 2024, and productions have played to acclaim across the globe in South Korea, Sydney, Melbourne, and Amsterdam.

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