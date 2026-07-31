Video: The Temptations' Otis Williams Visits AIN'T TOO PROUD at The Muny





The Muny has released a video capturing Temptations founder Otis Williams' visit to their production of AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, running July 27 through August 2.

The musical follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to international stardom, driven by the beat of the group's biggest hits including 'My Girl,' 'Just My Imagination,' 'Get Ready,' and 'Papa Was a Rollin' Stone.' Williams, whose memoir The Temptations serves as the basis for the show, is the group's founder and last surviving original member. His visit offered the Muny company a memorable encounter with the living legend at the heart of the story they bring to life on stage.

Directed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge with choreography by Rickey Tripp and music direction by Darryl G. Ivey, the Muny premiere features a book by Dominique Morisseau and music and lyrics from the legendary Motown catalog. James T. Lane leads the cast as Otis Williams, with Nick Rashad Burroughs as David Ruffin, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin, Elijah Ahmad Lewis as Eddie Kendricks, and Daniel Yearwood as Paul Williams.

AIN'T TOO PROUD runs 2 hours and 28 minutes including intermission, with performances at 8:15 p.m. nightly. For tickets and information, visit The Muny online or call the box office at 314-361-1900.

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