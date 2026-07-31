Video: John David Washington Talks Tackling AI and Technology in DISRUPTION





John David Washington spoke about returning to the stage in DISRUPTION, a new Off-Broadway play that grapples with technology and artificial intelligence, during an appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. In the interview, he discussed what drew him back to the stage and how the show's subject matter shaped his approach to the role.

Mark Consuelos, who just appeared on Broadway in Fallen Angels, stated that theatre is "the last frontier of where AI cannot replicate." Washington agreed, stating that people still want to be exposed to new and interesting stories.

"People still want to feel. I believe people, like myself, we want good stories still. That one-to-one connection, the immediacy of theatre, when you know you have them in the palm of your hands."

Washington went on to explain how the show approaches its themes and what audiences might take away from the production.

The cast of Disruption also includes Irene Sofia Lucio as Mia, Jason Ralph as Barry, Conrad Ricamora as Ben, Elizabeth Stanley as Jill, Joe Tippett as Paul, and Shaunette Renée Wilson as Suzie.

About Disruption

Does anyone know what would make them truly happy? Tech entrepreneur Nick thinks he has the answer. After tremendous Silicon Valley success and a big exit, Nick presents his three best friends with his next big idea: an algorithm that is more complex than the human brain and promises to guide them through big life decisions better and more effectively than they can guide themselves. In an era where every aspect of human life has been documented with data and disrupted by technology, do computers know us better than we know ourselves? And even if they do, should we listen? Andrew Stein's sharp, unnerving thriller is a timely and insightful exploration of our tech obsessed world.

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