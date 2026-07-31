Kate Baldwin and Jordan Fisher to Join Andrew Lippa at MATCHBOOK FEST 2026

MATCHBOOK FEST 2026, the brand-new five-week summer festival produced by Mix & Match Productions, will present Andrew Lippa: New Songs, New Stories, an intimate evening with one of musical theater's most celebrated writers, on Monday August 3 at 7 PM at Greenwich House Theater.

Joined by special guests Kate Baldwin and Jordan Fisher, the evening will include performances of songs spanning Lippa’s career, sharing the stories, inspirations, and moments behind the music along the way. In the concert, he'll be joined by New Yorker writer Adam Gopnik for a conversation about his creative process and a preview of his newest musical, Fairy Tale. Equal parts concert and memories, this one-night-only event invites audiences inside the work of an artist still writing his next chapter.

MATCHBOOK FEST 2026 was created to celebrate the creative process, the festival provides artists with the opportunity to develop, test, and share ideas in front of a live audience at one of New York’s most iconic Off-Broadway venues, Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street).

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