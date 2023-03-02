Photos: Will Ferrell, Eugene Levy & Sarah Levy Visit & JULIET!
Check out photos of the stars paying a visit to the cast!
The new musical & Juliet is currently playing at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street). The musical features songs by the legendary and Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber.
See photos of stars Will Ferrell, Eugene Levy and Sarah Levy visiting the cast of & Juliet!
& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.
(Back Row L-R) Joe Moeller, Brandon Antonio, Matt Raffy, Stark Sands, Betsy Wolfe, Eugene Levy, Lorna Courtney, Ben Jackson Walker, Nick Edwards, Melanie La Barrie, Will Ferrell and Paulo Szot (Middle Row L-R) Tiernan Tunnicliffe, Michael Ivan Carrier, Jasmine Rafael and Megan Kane (Bottom Row L-R) Bobby Pocket Horner, Brittany Nicholas, Rachel Webb and Veronica Otim
(Back Row L-R) Rachel Webb, Michael Ivan Carrier, Eugene Levy, Will Ferrell, Brandon Antonio, Joe Moeller and Nick Edwards (Bottom Row L-R) Bobby Pocket Horner, Brittany Nicholas, Jasmine Rafael, Megan Kane, Bobby Pocket Horner and Tiernan Tunnicliffe
Eugene Levy, Paulo Szot and Melanie La Barrie
Matt Raffy, Ben Jackson Walker, Eugene Levy, Paulo Szot, Lorna Courtney, Stark Sands, Melanie La Barrie, Will Ferrell and Betsy Wolfe
Matt Raffy, Ben Jackson Walker, Eugene Levy, Paulo Szot, Lorna Courtney, Stark Sands, Melanie La Barrie, Sarah Levy, Will Ferrell and Betsy Wolfe
