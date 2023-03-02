Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Will Ferrell, Eugene Levy & Sarah Levy Visit & JULIET!

Check out photos of the stars paying a visit to the cast!

Mar. 02, 2023  

The new musical & Juliet is currently playing at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street). The musical features songs by the legendary and Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber.

See photos of stars Will Ferrell, Eugene Levy and Sarah Levy visiting the cast of & Juliet!

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.

& Juliet
(Back Row L-R) Joe Moeller, Brandon Antonio, Matt Raffy, Stark Sands, Betsy Wolfe, Eugene Levy, Lorna Courtney, Ben Jackson Walker, Nick Edwards, Melanie La Barrie, Will Ferrell and Paulo Szot (Middle Row L-R) Tiernan Tunnicliffe, Michael Ivan Carrier, Jasmine Rafael and Megan Kane (Bottom Row L-R) Bobby Pocket Horner, Brittany Nicholas, Rachel Webb and Veronica Otim

& Juliet
& Juliet
(Back Row L-R) Rachel Webb, Michael Ivan Carrier, Eugene Levy, Will Ferrell, Brandon Antonio, Joe Moeller and Nick Edwards (Bottom Row L-R) Bobby Pocket Horner, Brittany Nicholas, Jasmine Rafael, Megan Kane, Bobby Pocket Horner and Tiernan Tunnicliffe

& Juliet
(Back Row L-R) Rachel Webb, Michael Ivan Carrier, Eugene Levy, Will Ferrell, Brandon Antonio, Joe Moeller and Nick Edwards (Bottom Row L-R) Brittany Nicholas, Jasmine Rafael, Megan Kane, Bobby Pocket Horner and Tiernan Tunnicliffe

& Juliet
Eugene Levy, Paulo Szot and Melanie La Barrie

& Juliet
Melanie La Barrie, Eugene Levy and Paulo Szot

& Juliet
Matt Raffy, Ben Jackson Walker, Eugene Levy, Paulo Szot, Lorna Courtney, Stark Sands, Melanie La Barrie, Will Ferrell and Betsy Wolfe

& Juliet
Matt Raffy, Ben Jackson Walker, Eugene Levy, Paulo Szot, Lorna Courtney, Stark Sands, Melanie La Barrie, Will Ferrell and Betsy Wolfe

& Juliet
Matt Raffy, Ben Jackson Walker, Eugene Levy, Paulo Szot, Lorna Courtney, Stark Sands, Melanie La Barrie, Will Ferrell and Betsy Wolfe

& Juliet
Matt Raffy, Ben Jackson Walker, Eugene Levy, Paulo Szot, Lorna Courtney, Stark Sands, Melanie La Barrie, Sarah Levy, Will Ferrell and Betsy Wolfe

& Juliet
Eugene Levy and Lorna Courtney

& Juliet
Stark Sands, Will Ferrell and Betsy Wolfe

& Juliet
Stark Sands and Will Ferrell

& Juliet
Stark Sands and Will Ferrell

& Juliet
Stark Sands and Melanie La Barrie

& Juliet
Eugene Levy, Paulo Szot and Ben Jackson Walker

& Juliet
Betsy Wolfe and Sarah Levy

& Juliet
Eugene Levy and Matt Raffy

& Juliet
Eugene Levy and Bobby Pocket Horner

& Juliet
Matt Raffy, Ben Jackson Walker and Will Ferrell

& Juliet
Ben Jackson Walker and Will Ferrell

& Juliet
Matt Raffy and Will Ferrell

& Juliet
Sarah Levy and Eugene Levy

& Juliet
Eugene Levy, Sarah Levy and Friends




