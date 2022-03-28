Photos: Whoopi Goldberg, Tracy Morgan, Craig Robinson and Sherri Shepherd Visit MJ
MJ is currently running on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre.
The company of MJ recently welcomed some special visitors to the Neil Simon Theatre. Check out photos of the cast with Whoopi Goldberg, Tracy Morgan, Craig Robinson and Sherri Shepherd below!
MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.
MJ is the new Broadway musical that takes audiences inside the creative process of one of the greatest entertainers in history. Featuring over 25 of Michael Jackson's biggest hits, MJ allows us to rediscover the man in the mirror - with an explosion of music, choreography and theatricality as unforgettable as the artist himself.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Whoopi Goldberg and Craig Robinson
Maven Sonae Morgan, Tracy Morgan and Tavon Olds-Sample
Myles Frost and Sherri Shepherd
Whoopi Goldberg and Musical Director Jason Michael Webb
Tracy Morgan and daughter Maven Sonae Morgan pose with The Cast of MJ
Myles Frost, Walter Russell III, Sherri Shepherd, Jawn Murray, Devin Trey Campbell and Christian Wilson
Craig Robinson and Whoopi Goldberg pose with The Cast of MJ
Darius Wright and Tracy Morgan
Maven Sonae Morgan, Tracy Morgan and Ayana George
Craig Robinson, Myles Frost and Whoopi Goldberg
Craig Robinson, Myles Frost and Whoopi Goldberg
Myles Frost and Sherri Shepherd
Whoopi Goldberg and Ayana George
Tony Marion and Whoopi Goldberg
Maven Sonae Morgan, Tracy Morgan and Antione L. Smith
Aramie Payton, Whoopi Goldberg and Myles Frost
Sherri Shepherd, Jawn Murray pose with The Cast of MJ
Walter Russell III, Simone Smalls, Myles Frost, Sherri Shepherd and Jawn Murray
Elaine Joyce Simon
Craig Robinson and Whoopi Goldberg pose with The Cast of MJ
Myles Frost and Whoopi Goldberg
Tracy Morgan and daughter Maven Sonae Morgan
Maven Sonae Morgan, father Tracy Morgan, Christian Wilson, Devin Trey Campbell, Tavon Olds-Sample and Darius Wright
Christian Wilson, Myles Frost, Walter Russell III, Whoopi Goldberg, Lamont Walker II and Devin Trey Campbell
Sherri Shepherd, Jawn Murray and Simone Smalls pose with The Cast of MJ