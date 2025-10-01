Photos: Walmart Launches WICKED: FOR GOOD Collection with Exclusive New Products

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Following their extensive collection for Wicked: Part One, Walmart is once again partnering with the two-part film for new products to coincide with Wicked: For Good. Several new items are now available, including clothes, dolls, speakers, and even a singing toothbrush.

Modern Moments, the children's clothing brand, also has a new collection. Designed for children 12m-5T, the line features tulle dresses and fashion-forward tops inspired by the story of Glinda and Elphaba.

Take a look at the highlights below and check out the full collection HERE. Also, be sure to check out our comprehensive guide to all of the merchandise and brand collaborations released for the upcoming film!

Wizard Fashion Doll (Walmart Exclusive)

Among the new items are exclusive Mattel fashion dolls, which fit right in with all of the other Wicked dolls detailed here. A Walmart exclusive, the Wizard Fashion Doll is dressed in a removable look with true-to-movie details and a cane, and features posing flexibility at the torso, elbows, wrist, and knees.

Dorothy Gale Doll (Walmart Exclusive)

Just like in the film, the Dorothy Gale fashion Doll features the familiar farm girl wearing her iconic gingham dress. Her dog, signature basket, and heels are also included.

Wicked Glinda's Vanity Case (Walmart Exclusive)

Glinda’s Vanity Case includes a built-in mirror and multiple storage compartments to keep your most treasured items safe. Say the magic phrase and watch as Glinda’s Vanity Case transforms to reveal hidden compartments.

Wicked Bluetooth Sing Along Boombox (Walmart Exclusive)

The Wicked Bluetooth Sing-Along Boombox features a wired microphone, allowing you to sing along with extended clips of ‘Defying Gravity’ and ‘Popular’, or connect any Bluetooth device to stream and perform your favorite karaoke playlists.

LEGO Wicked Glinda & Elphaba Visit Munchkinland (Walmart Exclusive)

This set recreates the scene where Elphaba and Glinda return to Munchkinland. Featuring a 2-story LEGO cottage with a brick-built red roof, plus Glinda’s iconic bubble throne, the set comes with a LEGO minidoll Elphaba in her Wicked: For Good outfit and toy broomstick, Glinda in her tiara, and Boq’s house. Brimming with role-play toys, this gift has a kitchen, bedroom, den and bathroom with a sink, toilet and opening door. The set contains 744 pieces.

Wicked Glinda Dancing Through Life Costume (Walmart Exclusive)

This new costume allows wearers to channel Glinda in her iconic Dancing Through Life look. This knee-length pink dress features shimmering fabric with a delicate swirl print and puff sleeves.

Wicked Elphaba Boots (Walmart Exclusive)

Designed for young fans, this one-size child accessory fits up to a size 1.5 shoe for a comfortable fit. The square-toe boots feature a hook-and-loop closure at the back of the calf, making them easy to put on and secure. It comes complete with a puff print Shiz University logo.

Wicked Glinda Tiara (Walmart Exclusive)

Crafted from lightweight blow-molded plastic, this Glinda tiara is designed to sit comfortably and gracefully on your head. The design features intricate swirl detailing and is accented with sparkling gemstones.

Wicked Elphaba and Glinda Halloween Yard Inflatables

Just in time for Halloween, the Elphaba and Glinda yard inflatable is available for indoor or outdoor use. Standing at nearly five feet, the Wicked inflatables can be used on a porch, covered patio, or inside for a party and be paired with other inflatables to create a custom scene.

Wicked Equate Sonic Powered Singing Toothbrush

This singing toothbrush features the iconic songs "Popular" and "Defying Gravity" from the musical Wicked. With sonic-powered technology delivering 16,000 vibrations per minute, this toothbrush provides a deep and effective clean. The built-in 2-minute smart timer helps ensure consistent brushing time, as recommended by dental professionals.

Toddler Girls Sweater and Skirt Set/Button Down Cardigan

The new Wicked Sweater and matching Skater Skirt is a two-piece set that features a crewneck sweater and skater skirt adorned in pink and green-hued Wicked motifs. Additionally, a new long-sleeve cardigan is also available, designed with a classic button-up front and varsity-striped trim.

Button Down Cardigan/Sweater and Skirt Set

Modern Moments x Wicked: For Good

The Modern Moments Wicked collection is designed for babies and toddlers in sizes ranging from 12m-5T. Products include new Wicked-themed dresses and sweatshirts. The Elphaba dress features a gold and black pattern with double-layered ruffle sleeves, while the pink Glinda dress offers a shimmering butterfly print. All Modern Moments products have been independently certified with STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX.

Elphaba and Glinda Dresses