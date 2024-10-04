Photos: Walmart Partners With WICKED Movie on Exclusive New Products

Most of the items from the collection are available now.
Among the new items are exclusive Mattel fashion dolls, which fit right in with all of the other Wicked dolls detailed here.
"Inspired by Universal Pictures’ Wicked, the Elphaba fashion doll is ready to enroll at the prestigious Shiz University. Dressed in her movie-inspired look, the fashion doll includes her removable school uniform, featuring her button up cardigan, asymmetrical skirt, and leggings! Elphaba also features her iconic look with true-to-movie details, like her long, braided hair and green skin. Fans will want to collect all the dolls from the Land of Oz! Each sold separately, subject to availability. Dolls cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary."
"Inspired by Universal Pictures’ Wicked, the Glinda fashion doll is ready to enroll at the prestigious Shiz University. The fashion doll is dressed in her removable Glinda-fied school uniform, including her blue, striped asymmetrical dress fashionably styled over her pink, blouse with butterfly accents! Glinda also features her iconic look with true-to-movie details, like her long, styled blonde hair and school accessories! Fans will want to collect all the dolls from the Land of Oz! Each sold separately, subject to availability. Dolls cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary."
"Welcome to Shiz University! Inspired by Universal Pictures’ Wicked, the Madame Morrible fashion doll is ready to welcome and teach her students at the prestigious Shiz University. The fashion doll is dressed in her removable true-to-movie headmistress uniform, including her floor-length gown with gold foil details along the hem. Madame Morrible also features her brown boots, hair pin and jeweled statement necklace piece. Fans will want to collect all the dolls from the Land of Oz! Each sold separately, subject to availability. Dolls cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary."
The collection also includes new a clothing collaboration with Justice, designed for tweens with a lineup featuring cozy sweaters, stylish sweatshirts, and comfy sweatpants, perfect for everyday adventures.
Items designed for young children include the pink Wicked sweater, a drop-shoulder style sweatshirt, and a pink tutu. All of the products have been independently certified with STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX.
The men's collection includes a Graphic T-shirt featuring the enchanting Emerald City Hot Air Balloon design, a Logo Hoodie, an Emerald City Graphic Hoodie, an Airbrush Graphic T-Shirt and more. The casual style is designed for fans of the iconic Broadway musical and its much-anticipated movie adaptation.
The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.
Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.
Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!
