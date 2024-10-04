Photos: Walmart Partners With WICKED Movie on Exclusive New Products

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Marketing and brand partnerships are in full swing as the Wicked movie approaches its debut in theaters next month. Walmart is the latest brand to offer exclusive products and merchandise in time for the highly anticipated release of the film.

Most of the items are available now, including clothes, dolls, squishmallows, pillows, bedding, blankets, shoes, and more. Take a look at the highlights below and check out the full collection HERE . Also, be sure to check out our extensive guide to all of the merchandise and brand collections released for the film!

Wicked Elphaba at Shiz University Fashion Doll

Among the new items are exclusive Mattel fashion dolls, which fit right in with all of the other Wicked dolls detailed here.

"Inspired by Universal Pictures’ Wicked, the Elphaba fashion doll is ready to enroll at the prestigious Shiz University. Dressed in her movie-inspired look, the fashion doll includes her removable school uniform, featuring her button up cardigan, asymmetrical skirt, and leggings! Elphaba also features her iconic look with true-to-movie details, like her long, braided hair and green skin. Fans will want to collect all the dolls from the Land of Oz! Each sold separately, subject to availability. Dolls cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary."

Wicked Glinda at Shiz University Fashion Doll

"Inspired by Universal Pictures’ Wicked, the Glinda fashion doll is ready to enroll at the prestigious Shiz University. The fashion doll is dressed in her removable Glinda-fied school uniform, including her blue, striped asymmetrical dress fashionably styled over her pink, blouse with butterfly accents! Glinda also features her iconic look with true-to-movie details, like her long, styled blonde hair and school accessories! Fans will want to collect all the dolls from the Land of Oz! Each sold separately, subject to availability. Dolls cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary."

Wicked Madame Morrible Fashion Doll

"Welcome to Shiz University! Inspired by Universal Pictures’ Wicked, the Madame Morrible fashion doll is ready to welcome and teach her students at the prestigious Shiz University. The fashion doll is dressed in her removable true-to-movie headmistress uniform, including her floor-length gown with gold foil details along the hem. Madame Morrible also features her brown boots, hair pin and jeweled statement necklace piece. Fans will want to collect all the dolls from the Land of Oz! Each sold separately, subject to availability. Dolls cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary."

Justice x Wicked Collection

The collection also includes new a clothing collaboration with Justice, designed for tweens with a lineup featuring cozy sweaters, stylish sweatshirts, and comfy sweatpants, perfect for everyday adventures.

Modern Moments x Wicked

Items designed for young children include the pink Wicked sweater, a drop-shoulder style sweatshirt, and a pink tutu. All of the products have been independently certified with STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX.

Wicked Squishmallows

"Squish time is playtime when you add this plush stuffed animal to your Squishmallows Squad. This ultra-squeezable, 10-inch plush stuffed toy is made with high-end fabrication and ultrasoft materials. This soft stuffed plush toy is perfect for an adult or child to snuggle with while relaxing at home, watching a movie, or taking a long car or plane ride."

Men's Apparel

The men's collection includes a Graphic T-shirt featuring the enchanting Emerald City Hot Air Balloon design, a Logo Hoodie, an Emerald City Graphic Hoodie, an Airbrush Graphic T-Shirt and more. The casual style is designed for fans of the iconic Broadway musical and its much-anticipated movie adaptation.

Bedding, Blankets, and Pillows (Oh My!)

Add a touch of magic to your bedroom with the vibrant Wicked Comforter Set. Featuring bold portraits of Elphaba and Glinda on a striking pink backdrop, this design brings the enchanting world of Oz right to your bed.

This bedding set includes a soft and cozy comforter and matching pillowcase and a plush blanket (sold separately) perfect for snuggling up at bedtime. The reversible comforter allows for an instant change of style, simply flip it over to reveal a new design featuring a playful pattern of circular emblems inspired by Wicked’s iconic designs.

Additionally, Walmart has released a Wicked throw blanket. Featuring the iconic phrase “You’re Gonna Be Popular!” in bold pink lettering, this vibrant design captures Glinda's whimsical charm, complete with her wand and tiara details. Also available is a collection of decorative pillows, each offering a unique design that captures the spirit of the beloved musical.