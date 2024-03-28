Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The circus has arrived on Broadway and they brought elephants! Just last week, the new musical Water for Elephants celebrated opening night at the Imperial Theatre and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special night.

Based on the critically acclaimed and New York Times Bestselling novel by Sara Gruen, the new musical has a book by three-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice, a score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. and is directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone.

In the new musical, after losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

In this video, watch as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge hits the red carpet with special guests, including: Andrew Rannells, Katie Brayben, Christopher Fitzgerald, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Jaquel Spivey, Jessica Vosk, and more!