Video: Go Inside Opening Night of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

Broadway has run away with the circus! Just last week, the new musical Water for Elephants celebrated opening night at the Imperial Theatre. Based on the critically acclaimed and New York Times Bestselling novel by Sara Gruen, the new musical has a book by three-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice, a score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. and is directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone.

"I feel so proud of this team of people onstage and offstage," said Stone on the red carpet. "It was a mammoth undertaking and we all had a ball. I'm very proud."

In the new musical, after losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

"It feels more like a play that sometimes breaks in to music," said Gustin "On top of that, we have all of the circus stuff and the acrobats doing incredible things! To be a small part of that and to be up close and personal with it is really cool."

"When you choose the circus, you choose a life of daring and adventure and sacrifice," added McCalla. "This group of artists is so brave and courageous. They define and embody the phrase 'Work hard, play hard.' I'm just so grateful to be on this ride with them."

In this video, watch as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge chats more with the cast and creative team on the big night.