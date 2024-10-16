Photos: VLADIMIR Opening Night at Manhattan Theatre Club

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Manhattan Theatre Club is presenting world premiere of Vladimir, written by Erika Sheffer and directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan. The production plays through November 10, 2024 at New York City Center, Stage 1. Check out photos from opening night!

The cast of Vladimir features two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Catch Me If You Can, A Complete Unknown), Erin Darke (“Good Girl Revolt,” “Dietland”, Kill Your Darlings), Francesca Faridany (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Macbeth), Erik Jensen (MTC: The Collaboration, Corpus Christi, Y2K; Disgraced), Olivia Deren Nikkanen (MTC: Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes; “Supergirl,” “The Society”), David Rosenberg (Death of a Salesman, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Good Fight”) and Jonathan Walker (MTC: The Assembled Parties; “Daredevil,” “Zero Hour”).

This haunting world premiere unfolds in Moscow, where an independent journalist covering Putin’s first term struggles to maintain sanity and hope in increasingly hostile circumstances. She finds herself on the brink of an explosive story – but as danger mounts for her and her sources, she questions whether her bravery will make any difference at all. Vladimir is about standing up to immorality no matter the cost, when you know your nation is headed for disaster.

The design team includes Mark Wendland (Scenic Design), Jess Goldstein (Costume Design), Japhy Weideman (Lighting Design), Dan Moses Schreier (Original Music and Sound Design), Lucy Mackinnon (Projection Design), Thomas Schall (Fight Direction), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair and Wig Design), Ashley Ryan (Makeup Design), Charlotte Fleck (Dialect Coach), Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie (Casting), and James Fitzsimmons (Production Stage Manager).

