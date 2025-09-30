Photos: Tom Felton Greets Fans At HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Tom Felton is prepping to reprise the role of Draco Malfoy on Broadway in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child! On a recent visit to the theatre, Tom greeted some excited fans at the stage door. Check out photos below!

Felton is playing a 26-week run in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child from November 11, 2025 to May 10, 2026 at Broadway’s Lyric Theatre, where the show recently celebrated its 7th anniversary.

This will be the first time a member of the original Harry Potter film cast has joined the stage production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Written by Jack Thorne and based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and director John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child tells a new story taking place 19 years after the end of the original series. Draco, now a father, along with Harry, Ron and Hermione are all grown up and sending their own children off to Hogwarts.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 11 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere and is currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, Tokyo and across North America on tour. A new international production will launch in the Netherlands, performed in Dutch, in 2026.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Tom Felton



