Photos: TikTok Star Addison Rae Visits & JULIET

The production opened on Broadway on November 17, 2022.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards Photo 1 Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards
Tina Turner Has Died At Age 83 Photo 2 Tina Turner Has Died At Age 83
Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo 3 Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, DANCIN', NEW YORK, NEW YORK and More Win 2023 Chita Rivera Awards Photo 4 A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, DANCIN', NEW YORK, NEW YORK and More Win 2023 Chita Rivera Awards

TikTok star Addison Rae attended a performance of & Juliet this week, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture photos of her with the cast following the show.

Check out the photos below!

Featuring songs by the legendary and Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet opened on Broadway on November 17, 2022, where it has been playing to sold-out crowds ever since.

& Juliet stars Lorna Courtney as 'Juliet,' Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as 'Lance,' Betsy Wolfe as 'Anne Hathaway,' Tony Award nominee Stark Sands as 'Shakespeare,' Justin David Sullivan as 'May,' Melanie La Barrie as 'Angelique,' Ben Jackson Walker as 'Romeo,' and Philippe Arroyo as 'Francois.' The full company of & Juliet includes Brandon Antonio, Michael Iván Carrier, Nico DeJesusNicholas EdwardsVirgil Gadson, Bobby "Pocket" Horner, Joomin HwangMegan KaneAlaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. MaldonadoJoe MoellerBrittany NicholasVeronica OtimJasmine RafaelMatt RaffyTiernan Tunnicliffe and Rachel Webb.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

& Juliet
Betsy Wolfe, Stark Sands, Lorna Courtney, Paulo Szot, Addison Rae, Melanie La Barrie, Ben Jackson Walker and Justin David Sullivan

& Juliet
Addison Rae and The Cast of "&Juliet"

& Juliet
Addison Rae poses with Betsy Wolfe, Stark Sands, Lorna Courtney, Paulo Szot, Melanie La Barrie, Ben Jackson Walker, Justin David Sullivan and The Cast of "&Juliet"

& Juliet
Addison Rae and The Cast of "&Juliet"

& Juliet
Betsy Wolfe, Stark Sands, Lorna Courtney, Paulo Szot, Addison Rae, Melanie La Barrie, Ben Jackson Walker and Justin David Sullivan

& Juliet
Addison Rae poses with Betsy Wolfe, Stark Sands, Lorna Courtney, Paulo Szot, Melanie La Barrie, Ben Jackson Walker, Justin David Sullivan and The Cast of "&Juliet"

& Juliet
Betsy Wolfe, Stark Sands, Lorna Courtney, Paulo Szot, Addison Rae, Melanie La Barrie, Ben Jackson Walker and Justin David Sullivan

& Juliet
Addison Rae poses with Betsy Wolfe, Stark Sands, Lorna Courtney, Paulo Szot, Melanie La Barrie, Ben Jackson Walker, Justin David Sullivan and The Cast of "&Juliet"

& Juliet
Addison Rae and The Cast of "&Juliet"

& Juliet
Addison Rae poses with Betsy Wolfe, Stark Sands, Lorna Courtney, Paulo Szot, Melanie La Barrie, Ben Jackson Walker, Justin David Sullivan and The Cast of "&Juliet"

& Juliet
Addison Rae poses with Betsy Wolfe, Stark Sands, Lorna Courtney, Paulo Szot, Melanie La Barrie, Ben Jackson Walker, Justin David Sullivan and The Cast of "&Juliet"



Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

& JULIET Partners With Meena Harris Phenomenal Media With Exclusive Confident Sweatshi Photo
& JULIET Partners With Meena Harris' Phenomenal Media With Exclusive 'Confident' Sweatshirt

& Juliet and Phenomenal Media are partnering to benefit The Phenomenal Theatre Fund, an initiative to champion the next generation of visionary storytellers at the most critical stages of their artistic journey.

Watch: & JULIET Debuts New Music Video Photo
Watch: & JULIET Debuts New Music Video

Watch a brand-new music video, 'Everybody Can't Stop The Feeling', from the company of & Juliet!

Video: & JULIET Cast and Creative Team Talk Being on Broadway & More Photo
Video: & JULIET Cast and Creative Team Talk Being on Broadway & More

Watch as the cast and creative team from & Juliet on Broadway joins SiriusXM host Julie James for an exclusive conversation airing on SiriusXM’s On Broadway.

Video: & JULIETs Lorna Courtney & Kelly Clarkson Sing Since U Been Gone Photo
Video: & JULIET's Lorna Courtney & Kelly Clarkson Sing 'Since U Been Gone'

Watch a video of & Juliet star Lorna Courtney joining Kelly Clarkson to sing 'Since U Been Gone' on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The new musical features songs by the legendary and Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, including 'Roar,' 'Baby One More Time,' 'Larger Than Life,' 'That's The Way It Is,' 'Can't Stop the Feeling,' and many more.


From This Author - Bruce Glikas

Photos: Casey Likes, Roger Bart, Jelani Remy & the Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Meet the PressPhotos: Casey Likes, Roger Bart, Jelani Remy & the Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Meet the Press
Photos: Inside the 2023 New York Drama Critics' Circle AwardsPhotos: Inside the 2023 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards
Photos: Go Inside BroadwayWorld's Star-Studded 20th Anniversary CelebrationPhotos: Go Inside BroadwayWorld's Star-Studded 20th Anniversary Celebration
Photos: Inside Opening Night of KING JAMES at Manhattan Theatre ClubPhotos: Inside Opening Night of KING JAMES at Manhattan Theatre Club

Videos

Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions Video Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions
A SOLDIER'S PLAY Arrives in LA Video
A SOLDIER'S PLAY Arrives in LA
Bonnie Milligan's Life Just Got Better with a Tony Nomination Video
Bonnie Milligan's Life Just Got Better with a Tony Nomination
Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's Shoes Video
Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's Shoes
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You