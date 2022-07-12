Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Into the Woods
Photos: The Stars Arrive at Opening Night of INTO THE WOODS

The revival officially opened on Broadway at the St. James Theatre this past weekend.

Jul. 12, 2022  

The star-studded New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's beloved musical, Into the Woods, officially opened on Broadway at the St. James Theatre this past weekend.

Directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro, the revival is the first production of the 2022-23 Broadway season.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos of all of the stars on the red carpet below!

The cast of Into the Woods includes Sara Bareilles as the Baker's Wife, Brian d'Arcy James as the Baker, Tony Award® winner Patina Miller as the Witch, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, Tony Award winner Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel's Prince, Aymee Garcia as Jack's Mother, Ta'Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Annie Golden as Cinderella's Mother/Grandmother/Giant's Wife, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella's Father, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, Nancy Opel as Cinderella's Stepmother, Cole Thompson as Jack, David Turner as the Steward, Alysia Velez as Rapunzel. With Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Jason Forbach, Alex Joseph Grayson, Cameron Johnson, Paul Kreppel, Mary Kate Moore, Diane Phelan, and Lucia Spina as understudies.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Into the Woods
Alan Menken

Into the Woods
James Monroe Iglehart

Into the Woods
Lilla Crawford

Into the Woods
Lilla Crawford

Into the Woods
Lilla Crawford and Savvy Crawford

Into the Woods
Alex Edelman

Into the Woods
Richie Jackson and Alex Edelman

Into the Woods
Alex Edelman and Jenny Gersten

Into the Woods
Jenny Gersten and son Leo Reale

Into the Woods
Shuler Hensley and Marie Mullen

Into the Woods
Isaac Cole Powell

Into the Woods
Isaac Cole Powell

Into the Woods
Stevie Walker-Webb and Guest

Into the Woods
Desi Oakley and Andy Huntington Jones

Into the Woods
Desi Oakley

Into the Woods
Desi Oakley

Into the Woods
Ciara Renee

Into the Woods
Ciara Renee

Into the Woods
T. Cruse and Ciara Renee

Into the Woods
Rob Morean

Into the Woods
Rob Morean

Into the Woods
Claybourne Elder

Into the Woods
Claybourne Elder

Into the Woods
Daryl Roth and Claybourne Elder

Into the Woods
Daryl Roth

Into the Woods
Cameron Adams and Elizabeth Stanley

Into the Woods
Cameron Adams and Elizabeth Stanley

Into the Woods
Taye Diggs

Into the Woods
Taye Diggs

Into the Woods
Steven Pasquale with Nolan Doran and Adam Doran

Into the Woods
Talia Robinson

Into the Woods
Talia Robinson

Into the Woods
Chip Zien and daughter

Into the Woods
Raul Esparza and Katrina Lenk

Into the Woods
Raul Esparza and Katrina Lenk

Into the Woods
Chip Zien

Into the Woods
Jordan Roth, Daryl Roth and Steven Roth

Into the Woods
Richie Jackson, Jordan Roth, Daryl Roth and Steven Roth

Into the Woods
Richie Jackson, Jordan Roth, Daryl Roth and Steven Roth

Into the Woods
Michael R. Jackson

Into the Woods
Katrina Lenk

Into the Woods
Katrina Lenk

Into the Woods
Michael R. Jackson and Ciara Renée

Into the Woods
Don Darryl Rivera

Into the Woods
Robert Horn

Into the Woods
Elizabeth Stanley

Into the Woods
Elizabeth Stanley

Into the Woods
Elizabeth Stanley and Raul Esparza

Into the Woods
Shoba Narayan

Into the Woods
Shoba Narayan

Into the Woods
Sarah Drew

Into the Woods
Frankie Grande

Into the Woods
Frankie Grande

Into the Woods
Brandon Victor Dixon

Into the Woods
Brandon Victor Dixon

Into the Woods
Brandon Victor Dixon and Frankie Grande

Into the Woods
Brian Moreland

Into the Woods
Jordan Roth and Raul Esparza

Into the Woods
Jordan Roth and Raul Esparza

Into the Woods
James Monroe Iglehart and Lear deBessonet

Into the Woods
Jordan Roth and Rocco Landesman

Into the Woods
La Chanze

Into the Woods
La Chanze

Into the Woods
La Chanze, Jenny Laroche and D. Woods

Into the Woods
La Chanze, Jenny Laroche and D. Woods

Into the Woods
Rachel Bay Jones and Benim Foster

Into the Woods
Rachel Bay Jones

Into the Woods
Rachel Bay Jones

Into the Woods
Frankie Grande and Kate Baldwin

Into the Woods
Jenn Colella

Into the Woods
Jenn Colella

Into the Woods
Frankie Grande and Nick Adams

Into the Woods
Frankie Grande and Nick Adams

Into the Woods
Nick Adams

Into the Woods
Nick Adams

Into the Woods
Sutton Foster

Into the Woods
Sutton Foster

Into the Woods
Sutton Foster and Ted Griffin

Into the Woods
Gaten Matarazzo

Into the Woods
Gaten Matarazzo,

Into the Woods
Sutton Foster, Kate Baldwin and Jordan Roth

Into the Woods
Harrison Ball, Jordan Roth and Zac Posen

Into the Woods
Jenn Colella and La Chanze

Into the Woods
Graham Rowat and Kate Baldwin

Into the Woods
Adrienne Warren

Into the Woods
Adrienne Warren

Into the Woods
Adrienne Warren and Britton Smith

Into the Woods
Adrienne Warren and Britton Smith

Into the Woods
Tory Burch

Into the Woods
Jordan Roth and Frankie Grande

Into the Woods
Jordan Roth and Frankie Grande

Into the Woods
Sutton Foster and Gaten Matarazzo

Into the Woods
Jordan Roth and Lear deBessonet

Into the Woods
Lear deBessonet, Sarah Drew and Megan Mann

Into the Woods
Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale

Into the Woods
Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale

Into the Woods
Nick Adams and Craig Burns

Into the Woods
Paul Kreppel and Murphy Cross

Into the Woods
Dale Soules and Annie Golden

Into the Woods
Alan H. Green, Annie Golden and Dale Soules



