Photos: The Stars Arrive at Opening Night of INTO THE WOODS
The revival officially opened on Broadway at the St. James Theatre this past weekend.
The star-studded New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's beloved musical, Into the Woods, officially opened on Broadway at the St. James Theatre this past weekend.
Directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro, the revival is the first production of the 2022-23 Broadway season.
The cast of Into the Woods includes Sara Bareilles as the Baker's Wife, Brian d'Arcy James as the Baker, Tony Award® winner Patina Miller as the Witch, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, Tony Award winner Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel's Prince, Aymee Garcia as Jack's Mother, Ta'Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Annie Golden as Cinderella's Mother/Grandmother/Giant's Wife, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella's Father, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, Nancy Opel as Cinderella's Stepmother, Cole Thompson as Jack, David Turner as the Steward, Alysia Velez as Rapunzel. With Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Jason Forbach, Alex Joseph Grayson, Cameron Johnson, Paul Kreppel, Mary Kate Moore, Diane Phelan, and Lucia Spina as understudies.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Lilla Crawford and Savvy Crawford
Richie Jackson and Alex Edelman
Alex Edelman and Jenny Gersten
Jenny Gersten and son Leo Reale
Shuler Hensley and Marie Mullen
Stevie Walker-Webb and Guest
Desi Oakley and Andy Huntington Jones
T. Cruse and Ciara Renee
Daryl Roth and Claybourne Elder
Cameron Adams and Elizabeth Stanley
Steven Pasquale with Nolan Doran and Adam Doran
Talia Robinson
Chip Zien and daughter
Jordan Roth, Daryl Roth and Steven Roth
Richie Jackson, Jordan Roth, Daryl Roth and Steven Roth
Michael R. Jackson and Ciara Renée
Elizabeth Stanley and Raul Esparza
Brandon Victor Dixon and Frankie Grande
James Monroe Iglehart and Lear deBessonet
Jordan Roth and Rocco Landesman
La Chanze, Jenny Laroche and D. Woods
Rachel Bay Jones and Benim Foster
Frankie Grande and Kate Baldwin
Sutton Foster, Kate Baldwin and Jordan Roth
Harrison Ball, Jordan Roth and Zac Posen
Adrienne Warren and Britton Smith
Jordan Roth and Frankie Grande
Sutton Foster and Gaten Matarazzo
Jordan Roth and Lear deBessonet
Lear deBessonet, Sarah Drew and Megan Mann
Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale
