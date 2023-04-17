Photos: The Stars Arrive at Closing Night of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
The longest-running Broadway show of all time closed its doors on April 16, 2023, after 35 years.

Apr. 17, 2023  

Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, took its final Broadway bow last night, April 16, 2023, after a 35-year run. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the stars arriving for the big night below!

The production was previously set to close on February 18, 2023, but was extended due to incredible demand for tickets in the show's final months.

For Phantom's record of 'longest-running Broadway show of all-time' to be broken, Chicago will have to continue its Broadway run for another eight years.

As much a part of the city landscape as the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has long been a New York City landmark. Widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history, the musical set the bar with its lavish sets and costumes, large cast and Broadway's largest orchestra - a perfect match for its sumptuous score and classic love story. Last Fall's closing announcement in September instantly resulted in record-breaking sales and sold-out houses for its final months.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Ayaka Kamei

Xiaoxiao Cao

Carly Blake Sebouhian

Ted Keegan

Jamie deRoy and David Zippel

Polly Baird and Laird Mackintosh

Laird Mackintosh

Ayaka Kamei, Polly Baird, Giselle O. Alvarez, Erica Wong, Xiaoxiao Cao, Carly Blake Sebouhian, Kelly Loughran and Sara Esty

Maree Johnson joins Ayaka Kamei, Polly Baird, Giselle O. Alvarez, Erica Wong, Xiaoxiao Cao, Carly Blake Sebouhian, Kelly Loughran and Sara Esty

Erica Wong

Giselle O. Alvarez

Raquel Suarez Groen

Carlton Moe

Sara Esty

Kfir

Emilie Kouatchou and John Riddle

Emilie Kouatchou and John Riddle

Emilie Kouatchou and John Riddle

Elizabeth Welch, Kelly Jeanne Grant and Satomi Hofmann

Sarah Brightman

Sarah Brightman

Sarah Brightman

Sarah Brightman

Sarah Brightman

Ted Keegan, Paul Adam Schaefer, Jeremy Stolle and Greg Mills

Craig Bennett

Cris Groenendaal

Tommy Tune

Tommy Tune

Laird Mackintosh and Tommy Tune

Laird Mackintosh and Tommy Tune

Jennifer Diamond and Robert Diamond

Ciaran Sheehan

Monica Robinson Schulman and Craig Schulman

Dana Stackpole Barbour and James Barbour

James Barbour

Dana Stackpole Barbour and James Barbour

James Barbour and Cameron Mackintosh

Michele McConnell and Duane McDevitt

Leila Martin

Erin Davie

Hugh Panero

Hugh Panero

Chuck Schumer

Ron Bohmer and Sandra Joseph

Alan H. Green

Alan H Green and Sierra Boggess

Alan H Green and Sierra Boggess

Sierra Boggess

Sierra Boggess

Warren Carlyle

Derrick Davis

Gayle King

Gayle King

Gayle King

Nick Wyman

Nick Wyman

Diane Paulis, Randy Weiner and Daughter

Glenn Close

Glenn Close

Glenn Close

Glenn Close

Li- Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Ali Ewoldt

Ali Ewoldt





Photos: The Stars Arrive at Closing Night of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, took its final Broadway bow last night, April 16, 2023, after a 35-year run.
Photos: The Cast of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Takes Final Bows at Broadway Closing Night
Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, took its final Broadway bow last night, April 16, 2023 after an unprecedented 35-year run and 13,981 performances.
