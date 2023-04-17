Photos: The Stars Arrive at Closing Night of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
The longest-running Broadway show of all time closed its doors on April 16, 2023, after 35 years.
Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, took its final Broadway bow last night, April 16, 2023, after a 35-year run. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the stars arriving for the big night below!
The production was previously set to close on February 18, 2023, but was extended due to incredible demand for tickets in the show's final months.
For Phantom's record of 'longest-running Broadway show of all-time' to be broken, Chicago will have to continue its Broadway run for another eight years.
As much a part of the city landscape as the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has long been a New York City landmark. Widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history, the musical set the bar with its lavish sets and costumes, large cast and Broadway's largest orchestra - a perfect match for its sumptuous score and classic love story. Last Fall's closing announcement in September instantly resulted in record-breaking sales and sold-out houses for its final months.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Xiaoxiao Cao
Polly Baird and Laird Mackintosh
Ayaka Kamei, Polly Baird, Giselle O. Alvarez, Erica Wong, Xiaoxiao Cao, Carly Blake Sebouhian, Kelly Loughran and Sara Esty
Maree Johnson joins Ayaka Kamei, Polly Baird, Giselle O. Alvarez, Erica Wong, Xiaoxiao Cao, Carly Blake Sebouhian, Kelly Loughran and Sara Esty
Kfir
Emilie Kouatchou and John Riddle
Elizabeth Welch, Kelly Jeanne Grant and Satomi Hofmann
Ted Keegan, Paul Adam Schaefer, Jeremy Stolle and Greg Mills
Tommy Tune
Laird Mackintosh and Tommy Tune
Jennifer Diamond and Robert Diamond
Monica Robinson Schulman and Craig Schulman
Dana Stackpole Barbour and James Barbour
James Barbour and Cameron Mackintosh
Michele McConnell and Duane McDevitt
Chuck Schumer
Ron Bohmer and Sandra Joseph
Alan H Green and Sierra Boggess
Derrick Davis
Diane Paulis, Randy Weiner and Daughter
Lin-Manuel Miranda
