Photos: The Cast of THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA Meets the Press

Performances begin on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.
The Hills of California will begin previews Wednesday, September 11, 2024. The show's cast and team recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand at the event. Check out photos below!
Following their production of The Ferryman, Tony-winning Playwright Jez Butterworth and Oscar and Tony-winning Director Sam Mendes reunite for The Hills of California- coming to Broadway this fall.
The cast will feature the play’s acclaimed leading London cast members on the Broadway stage – Olivier Award winner and Tony nominee Laura Donnelly as Joan/Veronica; Leanne Best as Gloria; Ophelia Lovibond as Ruby; Helena Wilson as Jill; Nancy Allsop as Young Gloria; Sophia Ally as Young Ruby; Lara McDonnell as Young Joan; and Nicola Turner as Young Jill.
In the sweltering heat of a 1970s summer, the Webb sisters return to their childhood home in Blackpool, an English seaside town, where their mother Veronica lies dying upstairs. Gloria and Ruby now have families of their own. Jill never left. And Joan? No one’s heard from her in twenty years… but Jill insists that their mother’s favorite won’t let them down this time.
The run-down Sea View Guest House is haunted by bittersweet memories of amusement park rides and overdue bills. Back in the 1950s, each night the four young sisters rehearse their singing act, managed by their fiercely loving single mom. But when a record producer offers a shot at fame and a chance to escape, it will cost them all dearly.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Playwright Jez Butterworth, Director Sam Mendes & The Cast of 'The Hills of California' including Laura Donnelly, Lara McDonnell, Helena Wilson, Nicola Turner, Ophelia Lovibond, Sophia Ally, Nancy Allsop, Leanne Best, Bryan Dick, Richard Short, David Wilson Barnes, Richard Lumsden, Ta'Rea Campbell, Sawyer Barth, Ellyn Heald, Cameron Scoggins, Max Roll, Erin Rose Doyle, Sadie Veach, Liz Pearce, Jessica Baglow, Liam Bixbany and Q. Smith
Playwright Jez Butterworth and Director Sam Mendes
Director Sam Mendes, Producer Sonia Friedman and Playwright Jez Butterworth
Director Sam Mendes, Producer Sonia Friedman and Playwright Jez Butterworth
Lara McDonnell, Nicola Turner, Sophia Ally and Nancy Allsop
Helena Wilson, Laura Donnelly, Ophelia Lovibond and Leanne Best
Laura Donnelly, Lara McDonnell, Helena Wilson, Nicola Turner, Ophelia Lovibond, Sophia Ally, Nancy Allsop and Leanne Best
Director Sam Mendes and Playwright Jez Butterworth
Playwright Jez Butterworth
Director Sam Mendes
Helena Wilson, Laura Donnelly, Ophelia Lovibond and Leanne Best
Laura Donnelly and Playwright Jez Butterworth
Producer Brian Spector, Producer Megan O'Keefe, Producer Christine Schwarzman, Director Sam Mendes, Producer Sonia Friedman and Playwright Jez Butterworth, Producer Darren Johnston and Producer Michael Shulman
Director Sam Mendes
Playwright Jez Butterworth, Producer Sonia Friedman and Director Sam Mendes
Producer Brian Spector, Playwright Jez Butterworth, Producer Sonia Friedman, Director Sam Mendes and Producer Darren Johnston
Signage for "The Hills of California"
